BANGKOK – A primary school director said Thursday that he had planned a theft of the gold shop in Thailand due to personal and financial problems and apologized to the families of the three people who were murdered.

A 2-year-old boy was among the victims of the shooting earlier this month that caused public outrage and increased pressure for rapid arrest.

Police arrested Prasitthichai Khaokaew, 38, early Wednesday and said he had known his crimes during his interrogation.

During a press conference at the police headquarters in Bangkok, Prasitthichai was allowed to talk to reporters via a phone call from where he is being held.

“I’m so sorry, and I apologize to the victims and their families, especially to brother Triton,” Prasitthichai told reporters, addressing the 2-year-old victim with his first name. He denied that he had intentionally shot the toddler and other victims and said that he had been fired to intimidate shoppers and guards to let him flee easily.

Prasitthichai said that he had planned the robbery a few days before he carried it out and that personal and financial problems were his motives.

Police General Suwat Chaengyodsuk, the principal investigator, said the suspect has been charged with three counts of murder, theft and illegal possession of weapons. The police asked the Bangkok court to allow them to hold Prasitthichai for further investigation.

Security footage of the January 9 robbery in Lopburi province, about 145 kilometers (90 miles) north of Bangkok, showed a man dressed in a face balaclava and camouflage pants approaching the store in a shopping mall with a gun with a long muffler.

He opened fire and shot at staff and passers-by. The toddler was hit when he walked by with his mother. A security guard and a store clerk were also killed and four people were injured. The mugger grabbed a number of gold chains before fleeing.

Busaba Sivasomboon, The Associated Press