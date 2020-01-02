Headless deer wrapped in plastic discovered in Wyoming

Loading...

File photo, Oil City

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) – Investigators in Wyoming have reported a possible case of poaching after someone found a headless deer wrapped in a black plastic bag.

The carcass was found along Ski Hill Road about 5 km from Alta, Jackson Hole News & Guide reported on Tuesday.

Jackson Game Warden Kyle Lash did an autopsy on the mule deer in December, but he was too decomposed to take samples for disease screening, officials from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said.

The article continues below …

The headless deer appears to have been there for a few weeks, officials said.

The department's public information specialist, Mark Gocke, believes the animal was hit in the head, but no gunshot wounds were found, he said.

There is also a chance that the animal died naturally on someone's private property, and they decided to keep their heads up and throw the carcass elsewhere, said Gocke.

It is illegal to keep a deer's head if the animal dies on your property, authorities said. It must be transported to a plastic-free landfill, said Gocke.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Department of Wildlife, authorities said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, disseminated, rewritten or redistributed.