For such a highly rated player, Head has struggled to make big scores at higher levels. It was only his 12th ton in 101 first class games, and he has only made two hundred freshman in 54 appearances, but that could be a defining moment.

Shaken early by Neil Wagner, Head took five hours to reach triple – and spent 43 bullets in the 1990s – against an attack that lacked penetration but was stingy.

"[When] I was younger, I tried to get through the 90s faster than I should have," said Head, who was 98 years old at tea.

"Over time, you become more mature and relax. I was happy to push my way, it probably took a little longer than I thought."

To measure how the vice-captain played, Head realized what was beyond the best drummers in the world, Steve Smith, whose candidacy for a fifth consecutive boxing test was foiled by another short Wagner ball .

The selectors have invested heavily in Head, which, along with Marnus Labuschagne, was bled despite innocuous figures in the Sheffield Shield. Their faith is justified.

The leading average of nearly 44 in the middle of his 16th test is a decent comeback for a man who played against the world's two first nations and in an Ashes series in England.

The Black Caps arrived here with the ambition to become the first New Zealand team in 34 years to win a streak in Australia. It will now take a remarkable turning point to realize these aspirations.

Australia has already entered the leading group of Kiwis. New Zealand limped on 2-44 strains in response to 467 hosts.

Time Paine hit 79 on a great day throughout the day for the Australian captain. Credit: Getty

It would have been worse for the Kiwis if veteran Ross Taylor had failed to overturn the verdict of the Erasmus Marsh lbw. The Australians were puzzled when the bullet tracker felt that the delivery was missing the stumps, their opinions summarized by Tim Paine, who had been trapped earlier in the review.

"He knows the guy in the truck," joked Paine.

Head did more against Sri Lanka 11 months ago, but it came against a far superior attack on terrain that even Smith described as delicate.

"I can't remember too many cover attempts during my innings, it was all about making sure I was really tight in defense and waiting for a cut or a shot. my pads, "said Head.

This can prove to be a pivotal moment not only in Head's career, but also in the development of this Australian team, whose future looks brighter with each test.

The selectors will head into an increasingly optimistic new year, at least four of their first six in Melbourne will still be there for the first test next summer against Virat Kohli's world number 1.

Paine's highest score as captain also took precedence over estate planning discussions nearing the expiration of Steve Smith's ban on directing.

There are signs that New Zealand, one of the toughest teams to beat in the world of cricket, is reaching its breaking point.

Their captain made some baffling decisions on the pitch, starting again with a part-time rotation after lunch one day after showing his faith in his highest order to pass busy terrain on the first day.

Although Wagner continues to perform, their rapids are exhausted in executing a defensive plan and their spinner, Mitch Santner, seems devoid of confidence.

Andrew Wu writes on cricket and AFL for the Sydney Morning Herald

