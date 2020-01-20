Stephen Giuliano, head of Operation Sharing and his Food for Friends program, received a food coupon after police said they had accused three men of fraud following reports of fake vouchers. (Kathleen Saylors / Postmedia News)

WOODSTOCK – Three men recently accused of fraud after the police found a fake food voucher were not customers of the well-used local food program, the head of the organization said Monday.

Stephen Giuliano, executive director of Operation Sharing and the voucher program Food for Friends, said he was “clearly disturbed” by the fraud.

“It was an attempt, looks at us, to see where they would get away with and not to think of the other people for whom this money goes,” said Giuliano. “None of this was seen as something based on needs. . . If you want help, come and talk to us. “

Oxford County OPP said Monday that three Ingersoll men – two of 34 and 31 years old – were accused of using a falsified document and fraud under $ 5,000 after police received reports of fake vouchers.

Food for Friends gives people food vouchers that can be exchanged for healthy food at local supermarkets. Money for the program is collected into donations in local supermarkets, where customers are often asked to donate a quarter to the program while paying for their purchase.

Fifteen years after the program, Giuliano said it had never had this problem with the cards before. He is pleased that the simple process has largely kept the cards safe.

The cards look like a business card, with a denomination in the upper corner and a numerical code on the front. On the back there is room for a signature and the date the card was issued. When a card is issued, the code is recorded, the card signed by the customer and the card laminated.

Customers must sign a receipt from a supermarket to redeem the value. If the signature on the redeemed card (which is retrieved from supermarkets by Operation Sharing) does not match signatures elsewhere, that is a red flag and the client can be suspended, Giuliano said.

And although it seems low-tech, the cards are clearly hard to fake, Giuliano said. Although he referred some questions to the police, he said that cards recovered by the police were obviously fake, and that he even went for denominations that do not use Operation Sharing.

The police report that the fake food stamps have surfaced twice, once in November and once last week. OPP spokesperson Patti Cote said the police have no information to suggest that the arrested men know each other.

Giuliano said that the impact on Operation Sharing has so far been minimal – although he has not revealed the value of the fraud – thanks to quick work and “continuous support” by Oxford County OPP and Woodstock police.

“There may be more of these in the hands of someone else, but they are alert… The police will continue to check to make sure that this does not continue,” Giuliano said.

He also thanked the cashiers, staff and management of the grocery business of Operation Sharing. In at least one case, it was a cashier who saw the fake card, he said.

Food for Friends has an annual budget of around $ 100,000 and food voucher cards are distributed every six weeks. Customers can redeem the cards for “non-taxable” essential food products, everything that falls into the four food groups. They cannot be exchanged for junk food or other items to which GST is applied.

Giuliano noted that 100 percent of donations to Food for Friends go to food cards.

“This time of year the poor go back to the following fall,” Giuliano said. “We hope that the giving continues until the following fall.”

Giuliano said they are still not sure if there are any more counterfeit Food for Friends cards, but had a message for potential thieves: don’t do it.

“You will only be hurting yourself legally. You can’t get away with it. “