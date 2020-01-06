Loading...

Screengrab courtesy of B.C. lions

The B.C. Lions have hired a full team of coaches under head coach Rick Campbell.

Attacking coordinator Jordan Maksymic, offensive line trainer Kelly Bates, running backs trainer Beau Walker, receiver trainer Jason Tucker and offensive assistant Danny O’Brien.

Defensive Line Trainer Leroy Blugh, Linebacker Trainer Travis Brown and Defensive Backs Trainer Ryan Phillips. In the meantime, Don Yanowsky will be the coordinator of the special teams.

Maksymic joins the Lions after four years with the Edmonton Eskimos. From 2016 to 2018, he was first quarterback coach and pass game coordinator and last season offensive coordinator. He’s reunited with Mike Reilly after helping the quarterback win the 2017 CFL Most Outstanding Player Award and leading the league in three consecutive seasons.

Bates is starting his first full season as an offensive line coach after being called to the post on August 31, 2019. He played eight of his ten seasons with the Lions and won with B.C. Gray cups. 2006 as a player and 2011 as a coach. Bates spent four seasons (2011-2014) on the Lions coaching staff, first as an offensive assistant, then as a back coach and coordinator. 44-year-old Bates was head coach at Simon Fraser University for three years.

Walker, who is from Bend, Oregon, joins the Lions with the Ottawa Redblacks after four seasons. He worked as an offensive assistant for the first three years before being promoted to running backs coach in 2019. Before moving to the state capital, Walker spent seven seasons in various offensive positions at Oregon State University and one year at the University of Nebraska as an offensive assistant.

Tucker, the three-time CFL Allstar and two-time Gray Cup champion, starts as player with the Eskimos in the season 10 of the Pro coach ranks. He started as a receiver coach in Edmonton from 2009 to 2010 before playing three years in Saskatchewan with a Gray Cup ring in 2013. After two years with the Tennessee Titans, Tucker spent the 2018 season in Montreal before returning to Edmonton last season.

O’Brien, the six-year-old quarterback, joins the Lions coaches after spending his last game season in BC. O’Brien will support Maksymic and will also work closely with Reilly and the other quarterbacks. As a player, O’Brien completed 100 passes in 175 attempts for 1,045 yards, three touchdowns and was a member of the 2016 Gray Cup champion Redblacks.

Blugh, who was inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame in 2015, has spent the last six seasons as a defensive coach with the Redblacks, where he transformed the unit into a Gray Cup champion in its third year of existence. Blugh played 15 seasons (1989-2003) in the CFL with Edmonton and Toronto. In addition to winning a Gray Cup in 1993, Blugh won the CFL Most Outstanding Canadian Award in 1996.

Brown takes over the Lions linebacker after playing the same role in Edmonton for the past two seasons. Brown’s players have had success during this period, including Larry Dean, who finished in the top five in CFL defensive tackles in 2019, while J.C. Sherritt booked 100 defensive stops the year before. Brown’s coaching career started from 2014 to 2015 with his Alma Mater Fresno State (defensive quality control, linebacker).

Phillips is back in his second season as a defensive Lions back coach. Born in Seattle, he helped an experienced defensive backfield group play at a high level and improve over the course of the season. In 12 seasons as a player with the Lions, he finished second in all 47 attempts after Larry Crawford when he won two Gray Cup rings.

Yanowsky, the veteran of nearly four decades in the coaching ranks, has been at the University of Texas-El Paso (UTEP), where he led special teams and trained security. He made his CFL coaching debut with the Calgary Stampeders (Linebackers) from 2012 to 2013 two seasons ago as coordinator for special teams at Ottawa. Before moving north, Yanowsky spent over 20 years in US college football.