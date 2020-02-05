“He was a great father”: former girlfriend arrested in Monday murder of father of five

Murder victim Jason Saunders with daughter Nickyla Saunders. Delivered photo.

Post media

The Ottawa police have arrested the former girlfriend of a man who was found in his apartment on Monday and expects to accuse her of murder.

Laura Dabene, 41, was arrested on Tuesday evening for hours in a hunt while city police searched Ottawa in search of the woman.

Dabene is expected to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon where she is formally accused of second-degree murder for the death mark of 45-year-old Jason Saunders.

Police found the lifeless body of Saunders in a pool of blood in his apartment in Cyrville on Monday afternoon after receiving multiple 911 calls to check the unit at 1177 Cummings Ave. His death was initially thought to be suspicious with an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday. Murder detectives confirmed cheating on Tuesday afternoon.

Saunders, a father of five children who worked in a roofing shop, lived at Cyrville Towers on Cummings Avenue near Ogilvie Road in the eastern end of the city, where one police vehicle was parked outside on Tuesday.

His daughter Nickyla Saunders described her father as “a good-hearted man who helped the wrong person.” She remembered “a man who would move mountains at any price he could.” She remembers that she and her sisters misbehave as children that her father could hardly bring herself to punish them.

“We would just hug him and say,” I love you daddy “and he would admit,” she said. “He was so sensitive to his girls.”

Saunders told his daughter every day that he loved her. “He was a great father to me,” said Nickyla Saunders.

Jason Saunders with daughter Nickyla Saunders who agrees to use her face and name.

Post media

Facebook profile photo of Jason Saunders

Facebook /

Post media

Dabene, who previously went out with Saunders and will now be charged with his death, knows well how a loved one is killed. Dabene’s father, only a few years older than Saunders, was beaten to death in 2009.

Kenneth Dabene, 52, had picked empty beer cans from Bluesfest for cigarette money in July. He had started a conversation with another man. The two started drinking but arguing before the man attacked Kenneth Dabene. He was found unconscious in a puddle of his own blood at the foot of the Prince of Wales bridge by a passerby and taken to the hospital with blunt trauma to his head, suffered a broken jaw and serious brain injury. His family took him away from life days later.

At the time of his death, Dabene’s father lived with her.

When her father’s murderer first appeared in court, Dabene told this newspaper that she had to be there to see the man’s face.

“I want to show him that there are people who took care of my father … I want to see this guy get what he deserves.”

Nickyla Saunders said on Wednesday that she too wants to see the face of Dabene.

The attacker of Dabene’s father eventually pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in a psychiatric hospital.

In a victim impact statement she read in court in 2012, Dabene wondered how someone could take someone else’s life.

“The moment he was taken, I didn’t know what to say, do or think. How can anyone be so cruel? “She asked.

Dabene has been convicted twice for assault with a weapon – in June 2017 and again in January 2018. She must be returned to court on February 19 for unrelated allegations of threats, assault and mischief. Those outstanding charges were filed on November 13 last year after Dabene reportedly threatened death for all staff and patients at Montfort Hospital, assaulted a man and damaged oxygen tanks. She was released on the same day in custody with permission from the Crown.

In 2000, at the age of 22, Dabene admitted that he knocked on the window of a men’s apartment with his girlfriend’s message and then kept watch while two other men robbed his apartment and plundered it.

She was given a 12-month suspended sentence for her role in crime.

Saunders also has a history in the courts, but from a decade ago. He has a criminal record with two convictions for abuse in 2006 and 2008.

The death of Saunders is the second murder of Ottawa in 2020.

Police continue to investigate the deadly shooting of 18-year-old Manyok Akol in Gilmour Street in January. In that case no arrests were made.

With files from Aedan Helmer and Jon Willing

[email protected]

twitter.com/shaaminiwhy