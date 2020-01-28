When Oscar Jesus Temores showed up every day to work at the Little Creek-Fort Story joint expeditionary base, his colleagues in the security department knew they were expecting something special.

Temores was an armorer who loved his job and made cheesy jokes.

“He just had the personality of walking up and talking to him about everything. It was goofy and weird and he was always joking,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Derek Lopez, another patrol officer. “Sometimes he made you cry with laughter, and sometimes you just wanted to shudder because his joke was so stupid. But that made him more accessible and easier to be around.”

The ability to make others laugh and reassure people is just one of the ways Temores is remembered by his colleagues. Seven weeks have passed since a man’s 23-year-old married father was killed when a civil intruder crashed his pickup truck into Temores’ vehicle at Fort Story.

Temores’ family and hundreds of base personnel gathered Thursday in a theater on Little Creek to honor his victim and remember what made him special for those who knew him well.

“He was a brother to all of us,” said Lopez, suppressing the tears. “He raised every spirit and space he entered.”

Temores’ family was awarded the Medal of Honor for Law Enforcement for his actions. On Little Creek’s “Hero’s Circle Nature Trail” a plaque with Temores is put up, telling the story of people who died on duty in Little Creek, such as Navy SEALs.

“He ran bravely and honorably towards the fight so that we could continue to enjoy our own lives every day,” said Captain Joey Frantzen, the base commander.

“I often think of my family and the families of those who live on the ground. And I know that Petty Officer Temores’ actions saved countless lives that night. I will never be able to tell this absolute truth prove. But I know it in mine. ” I think if he hadn’t stopped this madman, he would have taken other innocent lives. “

The authorities have provided little details about what happened, but court records show that a Chevrolet pickup was 130 km / h when it headed into Temores’ patrol car.

Nathaniel Lee Campbell drove more than three times the specified top speed (40 km / h) at the time of the head-on collision. Campbell, 38, from Shenandoah, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The Navy said he drove the wrong way through an exit lane to enter the base around 7:30 p.m.

Frantzen said Campbell could have hit and killed any number of people if Temores hadn’t stopped him. The loss was also personal for Frantzen.

He fondly remembers how he saw Temores at the entrance checkpoint as he drove to the base. Temores Frantzen would no doubt ask how his day would go.

“He would only shine with that huge smile,” he said. “It didn’t matter how bad your day was. You only went with ‘The child understood’.”



