"He terrified her": Utah's legislator's wife loses savings by scam

NORTH OGDEN – Started with a phone call.

Machel Andersen replied. The man on the other line said he was an officer of the Social Security Administration. He told him that his Social Security number had been compromised, and tied to a car found on the border between Texas and Mexico with blood inside.

The man told Andersen that his Social Security number had been used to establish multiple bank accounts in connection with a drug cartel, and that they wanted to know when he had been in Texas.

Confused and scared, Andersen said she had never been to Texas. In response, the man on the other line said he needed to get in touch with the Drug Control Administration. After a brief pause, another man identified himself as a DEA official and told Andersen that the bills linked to the drug cartel had been established with his Social Security number, and if he wanted to protect himself and his family He would have to transfer all his money to a "safe place off the coast" while working to capture the guilty.

"He said: & # 39; I need you to get in your car, drive safely to your bank and transfer everything you can think of that is below your Social Security number to your checking account and then transfer it & # 39;", Andersen recalled in an interview with the Deseret News at his home in North Ogden on Thursday.

"He said: 'You need to know that your family is in danger, that this is a very powerful drug cartel. They will be watching you. You need to act as normal as possible. And they know where your family is, so it is very important that you do not say anything to anyone, including her husband. You must make sure you are happy, act normally. "

"I was terrified," Andersen said.

Then she did what they told her.

That day, on December 6, Andersen tried to go to the bank, but was told that it was too late to complete a bank transfer, so he would have to wait until Monday. The man told him to wait and come back, but in the meantime the DEA would be "watching his bank accounts" and if she made a withdrawal, they would know. And he told her that if she told someone, including her husband, they would also know.

They then emailed him what appeared to be an arrest warrant that included his address, his phone number, his date of birth and his Social Security number.

On Thursday, December 26, 2019, a false arrest warrant was sent that was sent to Machel Andersen as part of a scam that led to her losing $ 153,706. Deseret News has hidden personal information.

“It was very aggressive. Very scary, ”said Andersen.

Now, in hindsight, it's 20/20.

"It makes no sense now. It makes no sense. My cold self can look at it and say:‘ That was ridiculous. But in the heat of the moment … "he said, shaking his head and turned off. "Right now, when I look at it, I'm just saying: you really have to be silly than a box of rocks to do this, really."

Although embarrassed, Andersen shared her story with Deseret News in the hope that no one else falls for the same scam, no matter how elaborate, aggressive or intimidating the scam may be.

Terrified, Andersen didn't tell anyone. That Monday, with the scammer still on the phone in his purse, he entered a branch of America First Credit Union and transferred more than $ 153,000 to a fraudulent bank account called Bank of China, based in Hong Kong.

Less than a week later, after receiving more phone calls from the scammer telling him that they would take over his house if he didn't give them $ 200,000 more, Andersen did an internet search and found treasures of stories and press releases of DEA scams.

"I started reading and I realized that I had just given away all our money, and that I would never get it back," he said.

"Our life savings are gone," he said.

Kyle Andersen and his wife, Machel, look at the records and receipts of a scam that cost them $ 153,706 during an interview at their home in North Ogden on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Andersen was crying when she told her husband while driving the car. She was so distraught that her husband thought the worst: that someone was sick, injured or dead.

"He is sobbing all the way home, telling me:" I have done the worst in the world. We have ruined, "said her husband," which is not true, but that is how it felt. "

Her husband, Rep. Kyle Andersen, a Republican from northern Ogden, comes in quick defense of his wife and says she has been "beaten to death" in shame. But he says he was a "victim" of aggressive and persistent scammers who literally made her fear for her family and her life.

"It terrified her," said Kyle Andersen. “They made her feel that the posters would catch her or that she would be in jail for the rest of her life. … It made me sick to look at that.

“My wife had been raped. I couldn't believe she had gone through it and had it alone. "

He added: “Machel has cried and cried and cried and cried. … She has blamed herself. She has been in hell and came back for this.

Now, Andersen is looking to sponsor legislation, still unsure of what he can or cannot do as a state legislator, but intends to work with banking institutions and perhaps with federal officials to spread a public awareness campaign and help avoid Let it happen to anyone. plus.

Above all, Andersen wants people to know that government officials will not demand money over the phone, and will never demand that he keep things secret. He hopes more will be done to help educate the public, including posters in banks that warn of fraud or more training for bank tellers to help identify or warn about fraud.

"If someone had said something like that, which I know everyone knows, they would have clicked and hopefully they would have said: & # 39; No, that is exactly what is happening to me & # 39; and they would have stopped," said Kyle Andersen. , wondering why no more questions were asked at the America First branch.

As for losing his lifelong savings, Kyle Andersen says they have been in contact with the FBI to report the fraud, but that "nothing can be done" to recover the money. It is unlikely that there will be justice, either, he said, because there is no extradition agreement with China.

But in his mind, much worse things could have happened.

"I am in a unique position where I can express to my wife: & # 39; My love for you is greater and more important than all the money, all our savings, and you are more important," said his wife at home. side. "I'm glad she's safe. I'm glad she's fine, and I just need her to be fine now with the rest of this. Because she continues to hit herself."

Kyle Andersen said his house is paid and he has a pension, so he is not worried about his future.

"She's fine. I'm fine. No one is sick. No one is dead. We are blessed," said Kyle Andersen. “We had cake and frosting. They took the icing. We still have the cake. Then we are fine. But we don't want anyone else to go through something like this. "

Now, Andersen has planned meetings with officials, including Howard Headlee, president of the Utah Bankers Association, who told Deseret News that Andersen's case is one of the worst he has heard of.

"Clearly, financially, it is one of the most substantial losses I am familiar with, but hearing them describe the (tactics) is clearly one of the most emotionally disturbing episodes I have ever heard," said Headlee. "Despite how aggressive this was, it is beyond believing that someone would do this."

Headlee said it seems that criminals are becoming "increasingly aggressive," and the history of the Andersens demonstrated "a new level of aggression and reprehensibility."

Headlee said bankers are trained to recognize fraud, but is open to having a discussion with Kyle Andersen to discuss ways to improve.

"We will do everything we can to make sure someone is not scammed," said Headlee. "It is worrisome to think that it may not have happened, but again, the other side of that is that criminals are effective in what they do." Even if I was so scared, even if all the right questions had been asked, I might not have given the right answer. "

Bank transfers abroad, especially to China, are often instantaneous and "almost impossible" to reverse, Headlee warned.

Urge anyone who receives a threatening phone call to hang up and report it to the authorities. Nor should anyone who insists on secrecy be trusted, and he also urged people to understand that government officials will never contact people by phone and demand immediate payment of money.

"That is what people need to stamp their conscience, which is not how our government works," said Headlee. "No one will call you on the phone and demand that you pay money immediately."

The DEA issued a press release in March warning of an "alarming" increase in fraudulent calls in which scammers pretended to be DEA or other law enforcement officials who threaten to arrest them for participating in traffic activities.

"It is important to underline that DEA staff will never communicate by phone with professionals or members of the public to demand money or any other form of payment," says the press release. “DEA will not request any personal or confidential information by phone. The notification of a legitimate investigation or legal action is done by official letter or in person. "

Pretending to be a federal agent is a violation of federal law. The DEA urges any person who receives a phone call from a person who claims to be a special agent of the DEA or another law enforcement officer who seeks money to reject the claim and report it using an online form or by calling 877-792- 2873

The Andersens said they still had a "great" Christmas with the family, although Machel Andersen said with a smile that "there was not much money to buy Christmas."

"Maybe that made Christmas a little more special," her husband added, chuckling.

"We have very generous friends," said Machel Andersen, describing friends who approached them and asked: Estás Are you alright? Is Christmas taken care of? You will be fine? "

"We live among the best people in the world," said Kyle Andersen. “We count that in our blessings. We have each other. We have our house And we have our family, our children and our grandchildren, and the best friends that people could have. "