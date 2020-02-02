He ordered coffee while wearing an AirPod. The barista refused to serve him

Some people wear them all the time.

I am unreasonably fascinated by Apple’s AirPods. And not just because CEO Tim Cook says Apple’s wearables are being sold in glorious numbers.

I recently wrote about how teenagers now exchange individual AirPods so that they can enjoy text and speech apps during class. (Of course you already try it in meetings.)

This led to one or two readers telling me that I was an OK person. Well, OK Boomer to be precise.

However, I am still struggling with the whole ethos of these things. And now I have discovered that in certain companies there is a clear opposition to them.

The Chicago-based culinary site The Takeout offered a story that, I fear, many AirPod carriers will choose.

You see, a reader named Kevin (I am unusually hopeful that this person is real) wrote to the site’s etiquette columnist – the critically acclaimed salty waitress – and complained: “Dear salty, I was at the coffee shop counter, and “The cashier wouldn’t take my order until I dropped off my AirPod! And it was in one ear! Am I the bastard here?”

It was only in one ear, judge. How can anyone take offense?

The salty waitress did not agree with such a view. She partially replied: “I’m doing my best here to give you the benefit of the doubt. Maybe you were in the middle of a very important phone call / podcast / guitar riff that couldn’t be interrupted during the 30 seconds it takes to get a cup of coffee In that case, you very politely step aside to end your business and then order your coffee. “

Doesn’t that seem reasonable? Or have we already largely dragged the road to Santiago de Compostheap, the sacred march of technology that gives us permission to be as rude as we want?

I am in my world. So what do you want?

The salty waitress was unaffected by her resistance. She explained that if Kevin wanted to embrace technology, he could go to Starbucks or Dunkin ‘, order through an app and pick up his coffee without the burden of any human interaction.

She then warmed up her theme and produced a nice foam: “Because that’s the thing, honey. THE CASHIER IS A HUMAN BEING! JUST LIKE YOU! Their role in your life can be temporary and functional, but they have feelings and hope. and dreams and ambitions. And just like you (probably) they want your full and undivided attention, while asking them to do a service for you. “

She explained that this applies to all care providers and indeed needs to go both ways. I was glad she said that, because I made two visits to AT&T stores where the sellers wore one AirPod and listened to their own music.

Even worse, I recently visited a beautiful Miami hotel, the Marlin, where one of the front desk staff always had two AirPods. I feel it wasn’t messages from the manager.

The salty waitress not only explained the basics of human behavior. She added that one of the reasons to take out your AirPod is to ensure that your order is taken accurately.

Of course, her expressive defense of actual human behavior led to lively discussions. Many did not choose her. They explained that they have no idea if Kevin was listening to something at all. After all, some people always wear their AirPods, as if they were purely tasteless earrings.

Some added that the barista may have no idea if this is not an AirPod, but a hearing aid. As one commentator commented, “The way is to assume good intentions and that the person pays attention to you until he proves the contrary. Then you won’t offend anyone with hearing problems by making everyone aware of their hearing aids.”

On the other hand, another commented: “Even if your airpod / earphone is turned off, it looks like you’re not listening to the person you’re in contact with.”

I’m afraid this is not the last time that AirPods will cause controversy. Wearing it often requires a certain adaptation with others.

However, why would others make that adjustment?