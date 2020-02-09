“He missed you:” Delta Red Coats reunited girl with “Daddy Doll” after mother’s plea on social media

ATLANTA – Kenley Britton was devastated when her special “Daddy Doll” went missing last week on a Delta flight from Connecticut to Atlanta, her mother, Arielle, told CNN.

The doll has a photo of her father, deployed in the army, and plays a recording of his voice when the 18-year-old presses a button. Kenley pushes the button a lot, especially when she tries to sleep.

When Britton realized that the doll was missing, she made a plea for help on social media. Thousands of people shared it and Delta employees went looking for the doll.

A day later, the airline announced that the search and rescue mission was a success.

“We found your doll, Kenley! He missed you, but don’t worry. We’re bringing him home, “tweeted Delta Friday, February 7.

Two Delta employees escorted the doll from the Atlanta airport to Kenley and her mother in Savannah, Georgia, according to CNN branch WTOC.

“Last night was the first night since we got home that I didn’t have to go in and fall asleep in the middle of the night,” Britton told CNN on Sunday, adding that “Delta went above and beyond what was needed.”

Britton told CNN that Delta even had a plan to send a recorder to her husband overseas and recreate the doll if it could not be found.

One woman has replaced the doll. Holly Wheelden, who doesn’t know the family, sent Britton on Facebook asking if she could mail the family a replacement. The expectation is that they will arrive in their house in a few days.

“This woman didn’t just share,” Britton said. “She took action to ensure that my daughter was taken care of.”

