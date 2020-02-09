“He has done this to other people and it’s wrong:” Contact 6 tracks from a no-show snow plow

BAY VIEW – A snow plow said he started a new company, but disappeared into nothing, causing several customers to get upset.

That’s when neighbors called Contact 6.

Neighbors in Bay View, left in the cold by a man who promised to keep them out.

Kevin Cada hired Brett Christensen to plow his alley.

“This man was super excited,” Cada said.

20 neighbors threw in to pay Christensen a total of $ 700.

But when snow fell, nobody came to clean it up.

The Johnsons in Milwaukee hired Christensen for their alley – Amy Czernejewski also for her driveway.

“It seemed like a nice guy, start-up, who worked with his father,” Czerneevsky said.

But communication stopped in December. Neighbors say they were blocked by Christensen’s phone, his Instagram, Facebook Messenger

Since then they have been digging themselves.

Christensen was active on social media, on Facebook community pages and Next Door.

Contact 6 heard from 13 people who say that Christensen has ghosted them.

“He did this to other people and it is wrong,” said Czernewski.

Contact 6 reached Christensen several times.

In the meantime, we continued to hear from customers who also spoke to the local police and complained to the state.

Customers who could not reach Christensen say that he was starting to contact them.

In one letter it says: “I am really sorry that I was unable to meet my obligations. Included is a check of $ 200, which he calls a “installment payment.”

Those checks were written by Randy Weyhrich, the family friend and neighbor of Christensen.

“His original intention was never to scam people,” Weyhrich said. “He is fairly sincere about wanting to pay it back and get back on track and change some of the habits that have brought him into this place to begin with.”

Weyhrich says he sent more than 20 checks and called it his “Christian duty.”

Contact 6 finally caught up with Christensen in the village of Lannon, where he made arrangements with the police to surrender more refunds.

When asked if he knew how many people he would pay back, Christensen said “all”, but offered no further explanation.

“I’m just not going into the drama of your husband’s story and how you make it,” said Christensen.

Cada received a check for just $ 100 and says that if Christensen could not clear the snow, he could have cleared the air long ago.

“If nothing else, just tell us what’s going on,” Cada said.

Various customers do not cash their checks from Christensen.

Contact 6 was told that a civil trial is being initiated on behalf of 15 people who owed almost $ 6,000 in total.

Eight of them say they have never received a refund and no one has a timeline for future installments.

Contact 6 also contacted Christensen’s father, Jason, who is also mentioned on contracts – but could not reach him.

.