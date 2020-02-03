“He gets it”, “Welcome to the Party” – Have these supporters found a new Celtic fan favorite?

NEIL LENNON brought a surprise at the weekend when he handed a debut to Stephen Welsh for the Hamilton competition.

The young person did well in the area of ​​development, but his inclusion came more from necessity than from natural progress. With the Celtic boss playing with three centerbacks and now eliminating Jozo, Bitton and Elhamed – he turned to his young team.

Celtic was late in the game, but would eventually get the job done and face the home team against 4-1 winners. One of our social media teams posted a fan video of Edouard’s free kick to pull the game level and caught Welsh’s reaction, which the support liked.

There may be more playing time in the near future for the young Coatbridge bhoy with a match against Motherwell on Wednesday.

These fans all seem to be in favor of the bhoy who gets an extensive series of games to see if he can make a name for himself.

Stephen Welsh looked very composed today. Great debut big future

I’d rather have a Stephen Welsh every day of the week than a new signature!

He understands

Welcome to the big man party 👏 https://t.co/7lJ5PevYTb

Next KT? 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/2rI8JRAuFf

