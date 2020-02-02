“He fights:” Vigil detained for Milwaukee man who was seriously injured; driver arrested

MILWAUKEE – On Sunday, February 2, a vigil was held for a Milwaukee man who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run Friday, January 31, near 46th Street and Burleigh Street. A 50-year-old man was arrested after police said a witness was following the reckless driver.

On Sunday, lovers came together to pray for the recovery of 57-year-old Julius “Bud” Rodgers.

“I got a call from a friend of mine and told me that my father was run over by a drunk driver,” said Dana Willis-Rodgers, Julius’s son.

Rodgers’ son fought back the tears as he spoke about his father.

“We need the support,” Willis-Rodgers. “My father is now fighting for his life. He is in a critical condition. He’s fighting.’

Rodgers is known in the block where he was hit – he often helps business owners and strangers by picking up litter on the street. Dana Willis-Rodgers said his father was helping someone do the shopping in their vehicle when he was hit.

After the crash, police said a witness was following the striking vehicle – a white Cadillac DeVille and the 50-year-old driver were arrested. The police said he was under the influence.

“We as a community must tackle this problem together,” said Andre Lee Ellis, Julius’ friend.

Family and friends not only asked for prayers, but also to make the community smarter on the road.

“Let’s talk about how we can make these streets safer and how we can improve the mentality of people driving cars, so that we have healthier, whole people on the street and less tragedy,” said Andre Lee Ellis.

Rodgers’ son said Sunday that his father, in a critical condition at the hospital, needed brain surgery and had several broken bones.

“You nearly killed my father, man, but he’s a hunter,” said Dana Willis-Rodgers. “He is a soldier and he will get through this.”

