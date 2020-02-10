He drew her mother’s voice: Stormi sings “Rise and Shine” as Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is a proud mother and full of love for her daughter. She recently won over all of her Instagram fans by sharing a video with Stormi vocals

California, United States – After the video where Kylie Jenner sang that her famous “Rise and Shine” went viral, the celebrity’s little daughter, stormi, sang just like her mother.

Kylie shared Video with her Instagram followers, in which her 2-year-old baby plays with a microphone.

In the clip Stormi can be seen saying “Hello” on a pink microphone. Her mother asks him to sing “something” from the camera and adds “Rise and Shine”.

Stormi laughs innocently and sings like Kylie.

