“He always excelled:” Classmate predicted Patrick Mahomes “Super Bowl victory in the high school yearbook

WHITEHOUSE, Texas – Quarterback Patrick Mahomes played a key role in winning the first Super Bowl title from Kansas City Chiefs in 50 years. In fact, only two other quarterbacks were named Super Bowl MVP before the age of 25. Get this – one of his high school classmates predicted six years ago that Mahomes would win the game! It was documented in their yearbook.

A high school yearbook can tell you a lot – such as who had the best hair, the best personality, who flirted instead of studying, and … who won the Super Bowl.

In 2014, Whitehouse High School students were asked: “What are you looking forward to most about your class reunion?” Spencer Shaw said, “See the Super Bowl ring from Patrick Mahomes.”

Yup – Shaw predicted that Patrick Mahomes from Whitehouse would win the Super Bowl.

“Whatever he did, he always excelled,” Shaw said.

Shaw said he didn’t even remember that answer, but added that even then it was easy to see that Mahomes had something special.

“Several people asked me why I even said that,” Shaw said. “You know, six years ago, why did I think he would be someone who would win a Super Bowl ring? He just has the ‘it’ factor. “

Meanwhile, in 2013, Mahomes was asked who he thought would win the Super Bowl of that year between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.

“I love the Ravens, but I’d say the 49’s because they have the defense, and I think their attack will produce a little more,” Mahomes said.

As for Shaw, he tweeted a photo of his year forecast in high school – and it got international attention.

“You know, if you look back on such a prediction you made six years ago, you think I might have to sue people to predict the future, and where to invest their money, and things like that,” said Shaw.

He said after this incredible prediction – he is retiring.

“I have a great prediction,” Shaw said. “I’ll stay there.”

In high school, Mahomes announced what he would do if he ever won the Super Bowl. He tweeted that it should be good to go to Disney World after winning the game – and that is exactly where he was on Monday after the Chiefs’ victory.

32.232408

-95.213867

.