HBO’s ‘McMillions’ premiere leaves you hungry for more: Review

Ba-da-ba-ba-baaaa, we love it.

Image: HBO

Editors independently select all products and services offered here. If you purchase something through our links, we can receive a commission.

By Alison Foreman2020-02-03 14:01:00 UTC

The following is a spoiler-free review of HBOs McMillions.



From Operation Varsity Blues to Theranos, I am scammed.

Like many, I am still interested in people who cleverly do damage, but my desire to see every fraud turn into a mini-series has diminished. Every week it feels like a new service offers a new story “crazy to be true” of misconduct. That is why I have forgotten a handful of recent real criminal juggernauts and have not bothered to google older cases lately. It’s a scam-eat-scam world out there, with too many deceptions for the average viewer to catch up. And yet…

It was the consumer’s dreams until the FBI discovered that the thing had been rigged.

To my great regret, HBO’s McMillions, premiering Monday, restored my sense of fraud and left me more scams than ever before.

The six-part docuseries investigate the $ 24 million scheme that cheated thousands of their chances of winning big in a nationwide promotional competition. It is an event that many have vague memories of, but few have appreciated the full complexity so far.

As the people who still live and eat French fries at the beginning of the 21st century will remember, McDonald’s Monopoly allowed customers to collect “properties” from food packaging and return them for prizes. The biggest winners (either a ‘direct victory’ or linking a park place to the always elusive promenade) could walk away with a whopping $ 1 million.

It was the consumer’s dreams until the FBI discovered that everything had been rigged. Someone was hoarding the most wanted pieces and McDonald’s didn’t know how they were doing it.

Spectacular and immediately fascinating, HBO’s McMillions starts with a tip from an anonymous caller. Viewers soon learn that the McScam went almost unnoticed, initially dismissed by researchers as a likely joke. But when Special Agent Doug Mathews (a newcomer “bored” of studying healthcare fraud) became interested in the case, the story unleashed his wild and weird rage on him and the desk.

Doug Mathews: Great interview, owner of golden suit, fast food hero.

Mathews is a de facto storyteller and a scandalously entertaining interview.

Immediately sympathetic, the FBI agent tells the biggest case of his career with great enthusiasm. The memories of him and others are accompanied by silent reenactments of the most unusual moments of the investigation: boxes for hamburgers and fries attached to proof plates; multiple agents and suspects who miraculously (and confusingly) share the same first name; Mathews walks into his inaugural meeting with the managers of McDonald’s in a gold nugget suit, because why not.

The series mimics the sense of humor of Mathews, emphasizing the bizarre subject with pinballing text on the screen and appropriate confused responses from the producer. Spicy editing and making a jazzy score from what a dry story was a nail-biting journey full of laugh-aloud moments.

McMillions also uses a wealth of archive footage from the investigation, including numerous interviews with the fraudsters in the middle, which are wonderful to see.

This show has more interesting characters than many fictional worlds, with new, staggering people popping up every few scenes. If I couldn’t remember St. James Place being in my hand when I was 4 years old and firmly convinced that I had become a millionaire, I would not believe that this was all possible.

Ah, a 90s woman.

The cheerfulness takes a back seat when needed, with certain moments pulling more than you would expect. Like most real crimes, the McDonald’s Monopoly fraud had real victims (who didn’t all work for the global fast food chain) and their stories betray fascinating information about the era in which this happened. With the Clinton accusation back in the headlines and the 90s fashion sees a new revival, a 2020 revision of this specific crime is well timed.

I’ve only seen the first three episodes of McMillions, so I can’t tell you how this story ends – but it starts really well. The end of episode 3 left critics on a cliffhanger, and not looking for the answer for myself has been a test of wills.

Just as addictive as McDonald’s itself, McMillions is more than worth seeing. Get dressed, get dressed and get some fries because this is an event that fans of six weeks should not miss.

McMillions premieres at HBO Monday 3 February at 10 p.m. E.T.

. (TagsToTranslate) hbo