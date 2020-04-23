HBO WESTWORLD Refresh For Your Fourth Season – GeekTyrant

If you are a fan of HBO Westworld, and if you enjoyed the third season of the series, you’ll be happy to find out that the cable network has renewed the show for the fourth season!

Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming, said in a statement:

“From a western theme park to a technological city in the near future, we thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision will take us.”

Even though the show wasn’t as good as it was in Season 1, I’m still fascinated by the story and interested in it and seeing how it plays out. Westworld describes it as “a dark odyssey about the beginning of artificial consciousness and the question of free action.”

Westworld is not your ordinary amusement park. Intended for a rich vacation, the futuristic park – cared for by a robotics “host” – offers its visitors the opportunity to live out their fantasies through artificial consciousness. No matter how illicit the fantasy may be, the park’s guests have no consequences, making any wish achievable. “Westworld” – based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 film of the same name.

Things have been unexpectedly different since leaving the future park, and I wonder how the story will continue to play out. I’m sure it will be filled with some more interesting twists and turns.

Created Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, which are executive producers with Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. I imagine many of the cast members will also return for the series for Season 4.