HBO Shares Total Trailer for PERRY MASON Robert Downey Jr is Matthew Rhys – GeekTyrant

HBO has released a full trailer for the producer Robert Downey Jr. Bes a limited series that looks great Perry Mason. Matthew Rhys (The Americans) assumes the title role of Mason, who is a private eye in the 1930s. This new trailer gives us the best insight yet of the series and the story it tells, and I like what I see, especially the style and tone of the 30s movie.

Here is the summary:

1931, Los Angeles. While the rest of the country struggles through the Great Recession, this city is thriving! Oil! Olympics! Talking Pictures! Fervor Evangelical! With a kid abduction gone very wrong. Based on characters created by author Erle Stanley Gardner, this drama series follows the origins of the best-known criminal defense lawyer in American fiction, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks its door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a broken city and perhaps a way to redeem himself.

Downey Jr. developed and produced the series with his wife Susan Downey. It was written by Rolin Jones and Ron Fritzgerald, who are also set to be the series’ presenters. Tim Van Patten he directs the series and has worked on many popular HBO series such as Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Sex and the City, and Dead Wood.

The series also has stars John Lithgow (Pet Sematary, Terminated Terms, The Crown), Tatiana Maslany (Black Orphan), Chris Chalk (Gotham) and Shea Whigham (Homecoming), Corddry Nate (Mother), Veronica Falcon (Queen of the South), Jefferson Mays (I’m the Night), Gayle Rankin (GLOW) and Lili Taylor (Chambers).

Perry Mason begins June 21 on HBO.