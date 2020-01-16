After making headlines last year with the surprising resolution of a Game of Thrones prequel, HBO revealed more about why it made the unlikely decision.

A pilot episode was written and produced by Jane Goldman (Kingsman), which played thousands of years before the original fantasy epic and starred in Naomi Watts (The Loudest Voice).

However, HBO decided to pull the plug on the potential series and instead opted for another prequel titled House of the Dragon.

Casey Bloys, President of HBO Programming, told Deadline: “I think Jane did a wonderful job, which was a challenge. There were a lot more world creations because she stopped 8,000 years before the (original) show needed a lot more.

“It’s a big swing. One of the things about House of Dragons, there is text, there is a book that has made it a bit more of a road map for a series order. I think Jane did a great job, it was a big challenge, but there was nothing I could point out and say, oh, one element didn’t work, just it didn’t quite fit overall. “

He added: “We would have been very lucky to have a pilot who was successful, but as you know, many attempts are required in development to get it right. It is no different. “

House of the Dragon will come from George R. R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, which tells more about the history of the Targaryens.

In the same interview, Bloys estimated that the series could come on TV “sometime in 2022”.