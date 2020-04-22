HBO Max was launched on May 27 and announces the initial setup

WarnerMedia announced on Tuesday, April 21, that HBO Max will be officially launched on May 27!

The initial content lineup that will be available for streaming right after launch includes the scripted comedy Love Life starring Anna Kendrick; Sundance 2020 Documentary Official selection on record; Legendary underground dance competition series; Craftopia, hosted by YouTube star LaurDIY; brand new cartoons Looney Tunes by Warner Bros. Animation; and Sesame Workshop “Not Too Late” with Elmo.

HBO Max is set at $ 14.99 per month and will eventually offer subscribers 10,000 hours of content, including the entire HBO service, beloved sitcom franchises like Friends and Big Bang Theory, and an original series such as the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot.

After the initial launch of the streaming service, the originals of HBO Max will continue its premiere throughout the summer and fall, including The Flight Attendant, starring Kaley Cuoco, and the upcoming unread special meeting of friends.

In addition to TV series, specials and documentaries, HBO Max will feature a library of over 2,000 feature films in its first year.

“Our number one goal is extraordinary content for everyone in the family and the HBO Max programming mix, which we are so excited to introduce on May 27, will bring this,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. “Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the teams of all the stars behind every aspect of HBO Max will provide a platform and a robust content site that is diverse, of the highest quality and at the highest level. I’m impressed by the breadth and depth of our new offering, from Max’s originals, our Warner Bros library, and acquisitions titles from around the world and of course the entire HBO. “

“Consumers will quickly see that HBO Max is separated from the foundation of beloved brands built for decades, but sewn together with a distinctive voice and product experience,” added Kevin Reilly, Content Manager, HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV. “Our team has carefully selected a world-class library catalog and has worked with top creators across all genres to offer a monthly cadence of original series and movies that we will program and promote for cultural impact.”

“It is exciting that HBO Max is approaching to finally share the first wave of content that our teams are developing in collaboration with a group of unique creators,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “The original available at market launch represents a diverse range of unique voices that symbolize the quality and scope of our programming to come.”