HBO Max launches in May and Here are Some Trailers for Upcoming Shows – GeekTyrant

WarnerMedia has announced that it will launch HBO Max’s streaming service on 27 May. It will cost subscribers $ 14.99 a month and will end up with up to 10,000 hours of content. If you pay for HBO Now or have HBO through AT&T TV or Charter, you will automatically be upgraded to HBO Max.

Shows available at the launch include Anna Kendrick‘S Love life, a documentary feature entitled On The Record, an unwritten series Legend and Crafts, and shows for children like the new Looney Tunes cartoons and The Not Too Late Show by Elmo. You can check out the recently released trailers for those below.

The service will include all seasons of Friends and The Big Bang Theory, as well as Studio Ghibli’s entire movie library. HBO Max will also be home to the DC movies, South Park, and content from various WarnerMedia networks, such as TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network, Turner Classic Movies, and Adult Swim.

Robert Greenblatt, The Chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer said in a recent statement:

“Our main aim is to have unusual content for everyone in the family, and the mix of HBO Max programs we are delighted to unveil on 27 May. Even in the face of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind all aspects of HBO Max will deliver a solid platform and slate of content that is diverse, of the highest quality, and no good. I have been struck by the breadth and depth of our new offer, from the Max originals, our Warner Bros. library and acquisition titles from all over the world, and of course HBO as a whole. “

You can check out trailers for some of the original shows that will be available at the address below. Will you be signing up for HBO Max? The biggest drawback I see to it is the $ 14.99 subscription cost, but WarnerMedia is confident people will pay for it.