HBO Max has dropped trailers for new shows featuring Anna Kendrick and more

HBO Max has an official launch date of May 27th.

The latest streaming service, which offers existing fare on HBO with 10,000 additional TVs and movies from the WarnerMedia library, including Warner Bros., New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network , Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes, TCM, and more.

“Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a solid slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none, ”Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer Robert, said in a press release. “I was blown away by the breadth and depth of our new offer, from the original Max, our Warner Bros. library and titles from around the world, and of course the whole of HBO.”

At the same time, HBO Max also shared trailers for the original shows available to stream at launch. Other upcoming originals include The Flight Attendant, starring Kaley Cuoco, new episodes of Search Party and Doom Patrol, Amy Schumer’s documentary Looking For Amy, Ridley Scott’s Raised by Wolves, and many more.

Love life

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZp_g271jpo (/ embedded)

Anna Kendrick’s Love Life (co-produced by Paul Feig) is a romantic comedy anthology from creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd. Each season will focus on a new lead character in finding love through different relationships and milestones. Kendrick stars during the debut with Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compere, and Lesley Manville.

In the Record

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bgVmjX86bQ (/ embedded)

On the Record is the story of music executive Drew Dixon, who has collaborated with Whitney Houston, Kanye West, and more. Dixon became one of the first women of color to speak during the #MeToo movement, accusing hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual assault. The film is the feature documentary of the Official Selection of the Week 2020.

Craftopia

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXzRha-pKLw (/ embedded)

Lauren Riihimaki hosts Craftopia, a competitive crafting show for children and teens.

Looney Tunes Cartoons

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13bU5genKJI (/ embedded)

Looney Tunes’s beloved characters are back in brand new cartoons and “adapted storylines for today’s audience” (some of the old ones are not quite as old). The series consists of 80 episodes, 11 minutes each, with special holidays in the pipeline.

The Not-Too Late Show with Elmo

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLoBpOn0tE0 (/ embedded)

Elmo may be the only voice the night needs (ahem, not-too-late night). The talk show will feature Sesame Street’s classic characters and popular characters.

HBO Max launches May 27.

. (tagToTranslate) entertainment