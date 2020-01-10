HBO lands Parasite Limited Series by Bong Joon Ho and Adam McKay

Loading...

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, HBO defeated Netflix for the rights to a limited series spin-off from Parasite, one of the most acclaimed films of 2019. Although no deal has yet been concluded, HBO now has the first rights to the project.

Winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and an Oscar hopeful for Best Picture, Parasite was directed by Bong Joon Ho. For the limited series, Bong works with Adam McKay, who recently won multiple nominations for his work on The Big Short and Vice. Bong is the filmmaker behind popular films such as Host, Snowpiercer and Okja.

The South Korean film Parasite followed the poor but smart Kim family while the members worked their way up in the good graces of their rich employers, the Park family. After several twists and turns in the relationship between the two clans, the film ultimately has deadly consequences.

Seen as an interpretation of class warfare and a genre thriller, Parasite has earned more than $ 23 million at the domestic box office and $ 130 million worldwide. It has already won a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language and has generated a considerable Oscar buzz.

It is unclear whether the limited series will be a sequel to the film, an English-language remake or something else. What is clear is that the limited series will be in English, regardless of the creative direction.

Bong and McKay will also produce the limited series, alongside Dooho Choi from Kate Street Picture Company and Miky Lee Cho Young Ki from CJ Entertainment and Francis Chun. McKay’s producer partner Kevin Messick also becomes an executive producer.

McKay is no stranger to working with HBO. He previously worked on series such as Eastbound & Down and Funny or Die Presents, and serves as an executive producer and director for the newly minted Golden Globe-winning drama Succession. He will also lead the recently ordered scripted drama series about the Los Angeles Lakers and is currently working on a limited series focused on Jeffrey Epstein as part of his five-year deal with the premium network. This will be his first time working with Bong.

