Hello, welcome to an entirely new edition of The Monitor, WIRED’s entertainment news overview. What has happened in recent days? Lots of television news. Let’s go in.

HBO is unlikely to make a second season of watchmen

Have you wondered what happened to Regina King after stepping into that pool in the Watchmen season finale? Cub, you’ll probably never know. According to a report in USA Today, HBO’s head of programming, Casey Bloys, said the cable network would probably not produce another season of graphic new adaptation unless the creator of the show Damon Lindelof was interested in making one. Lindelof told the newspaper that he wasn’t interested in it, so it looks like it won’t happen. However, when the news circulated, Bloys tweeted a piece from Decider, which noted that another season was “still a possibility.” So I wouldn’t hold your breath, but with the powers of Dr. Manhattan is everything possible.

Taika Waititi may be directing a Star Wars film

OK, so this is hardly a solid rumor, but The Hollywood Reporter reports that Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is being “tried” to develop a Star Wars film. Disney and Lucasfilm did not comment on the report and much is still unclear, but Waititi directed the excellent season finale of The Mandalorian, so it would not be completely new to take on a Star Wars property. It is also worth noting that, as the news spread, Waititi tweeted an image of the cover of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors. So there it is.

The NBC streaming service has a release date

The year of rapids continues. Last week, NBC announced that its upcoming streaming service, Peacock, will launch April 15 for Comcast Xfinity customers (NBCUniversal is owned by Comcast) and nationally on July 15. The service will have different levels: Peacock Free, which contains 7,500 hours of advertising-supported films and TV, and Peacock Premium, which contains 15,000 hours of programming work, including originals. Premium is free for Comcast and Cox customers and $ 4.99 for everyone else. There will also be an ad-free Premium offer for $ 9.99.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus enters the Apple TV + Business

Apple and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are going to do business together. The technology company and the Veep-star have signed a multi-year agreement for the actress and producer to develop new exclusive projects for Apple TV +. It is the first Louis-Dreyfus deal with a streamer. “I am very happy with this new partnership with my friends at Apple,” she said in a statement. “Many thanks and compliments to my representatives for structuring the deal in such a way that I get paid in AirPods.”

