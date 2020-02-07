Hazardous dust blows in cabins of train rail locomotives

A product that is used to increase safety on the rails may pose a serious threat to the health of employees in commuting. Some employees say that they do not feel safe aboard the train. Some workers working on the yards and on the trains are concerned about general safety on the commuter rail and one of the main problems at present is that the sand used to help with traction contains a mineral called silica and cancer and can cause other serious health problems. “I have control, which is why I no longer feel safe,” said an experienced commuter. He and other employees believe that it is a serious health risk, so serious that some train engineers wear masks to reduce the risk of getting sick. The problem is unique for the older 1100-series commuter trains. Corrosion in the sandbox system and openings in the trains allow small sand particles to seep into the cabins where the engineers are sitting. “It’s like you’re in a dust storm,” the employee said. The bags with that sand have pinned a warning on their label. The sand contains the normal mineral silica, which can cause serious health problems if the dust is inhaled into the air. Prolonged exposure can lead to cancer and organ damage. Photographs made in the cabin of a series 1100 locomotive, obtained through 5 examinations, show dust through the compartment, dust-covered controls and the precipitates on the console. Leak sand has been a problem for years, as evidenced by a safety warning obtained by 5 Investigates issued by Keolis in 2015. “In the long run, it will damage your lungs,” the railroad worker said. “I don I don’t want to have the chance to have silica in my lungs, my throat for 20 years, so when I retire, I can be sick.” “What you are really worried about, these very fine particles are in the air that you can breathe that is deposited deep into the lungs, “Dr. said. Gregory Wagner, a professor at the Harvard School of Public Health. Wagner specializes in environmental and occupational health and policy and was a pioneer in the study of silicon exposure and prevention. “Anyone in a work situation where crystalline dust of a reasonable size can breathe should be concerned and ensure that their workplace is effectively monitored to control exposure,” said Wagner. commuter rail for the MBTA began replacing old pipes, insulation and sealing of the cabins to stop the swirling sand after engineers expressed their concerns. The company also began handing out cheap, disposable masks to engineers they wanted. Keolis CEO David Scorey said he doesn’t believe there is a risk of dangerous silica exposure in the commuter rail locomotives. He cited recent tests commissioned by Keolis, which show that the dust level of silicon dioxide is below federal limits. Only three of the 22 1100-series trains of the commuter were tested. “We know that these locomotives have sand in the cabin,” says Scorey. “The risk is the same from one locomotive to the next, so when testing three, we think we have done a representative sample of the fleet and the risk is properly and thoroughly assessed.” 5 Investigations obtained a recording of a radio call in which a train engineer expressed concern about the amount of sand in the cabin of the locomotive but was ordered to drive the train. “Engineer:” Under protest. “5 Researchers asked Scorey if he would worry if he was a train engineer.” I think I might be frustrated, but I think we’ve done the right thing to address those frustrations to improve the quality of the equipment, “Scorey said.” Because it is ultimately the office of people, it is their working environment. “Even with the adjustments expected to be made in April, employees are still concerned about possible exposure that may have already happened. The Federal Railroad Administration said it had been in contact with the MBTA and Keolis about the silica problem, but would continue don’t comment.

