Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams has announced the release date for her first solo project single.

The short, five-second teaser was accompanied by a website “petalsforarmor.com” where fans speculated that “Petals For Armor” could be the title of their debut single. Williams’ posters with the website link were also scattered throughout New York City.

The video begins with William’s breath as the camera looks up at the shining moon. The clip then cuts to the camera that runs through a dark forest. It finally ends on January 22, 2020.

The 31-year-old announced the big announcement that she would debut a solo project on her 31st birthday (December 27). “I’ll be releasing new music next year,” the singer wrote on her social media. “With the help of some of my closest friends, I have created something that I will call my own. It’s a really special project and you will try it in January.”

Last month, Williams confirmed on social media that Paramore won’t split up after a somewhat cryptic social media post on the band’s Instagram account was released at the end of the year. “No, it’s not a breakup message, crazy people,” Williams assured fans in her personal Instagram story.

Watch the teaser and see the reactions on social media below.

