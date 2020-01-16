[Photo via YouTube]

Paramore chief Hayley Williams was cryptically teasing his new project Armor petals and the last series of publications refers to films like Bird box and midsommar.

The project also released a black box today with the caption “nothing cuts like a mother.”

Read more: Citizen announces spring tour with Wicca Phase Springs Eternal and more

The project was first teased on Williams’ birthday when she posted a note on her Twitter account showing some details about the new music.

She also said fans will have something new in January.

“I’m putting on music next year. With the help of some of my closest friends, I’ve created something I’m going to call mine. It’s a really special project and you’ll have one before -taste in January. Happy New Year friends. Hayley Williams. “

On January 6, clues from Petals For Armor surfaced on Instagram and in the city streets with an expected release date for this month.

The singer posted three mysterious black squares on Instagram overnight, sparking theories that the music would be here soon.

Williams continued the trend of black box teasers by sharing one on his Instagram story.

Unlike the old black box teasers, this one includes a legend similar to the one she published today.

Today’s publication is another black box teaser with the caption “nothing cuts like a mother”, which sparks new speculation, something is coming very soon. You can see this post below.

Along with the new black box message, the Instagram page has also posted screenshots of several movies, including Bird Box and Midsommar. The links between the films and the project are not clear, but the messages must mean something deeper.

At the moment, the only important thing posted is a video posted on their website. As teasing seems to intensify and January continues, something should happen very soon.

What do you think of all these Petals For Armor teasers so far? Let us know your theories in the comments below.

See more: Warped Tour Mountain View kicks off with Frank Iero, LTJ and more

Anti-Flag