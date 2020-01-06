Loading...

(Photo via Wikimedia Commons / Ralph PH)

Hayley Williams said in late December that we will get a taste of some of his new music in January. Well, we’re here in January and Williams seems to be keeping his promise. Yesterday evening, Paramore the singer posted three identical black photos on her Instagram account.

Some fans interpret this movement as Williams starting a blank slate by creating a black barrier separating the old from the new. It is also the first thing she has posted on Instagram since declaring her breakup on social media in June 2019.

While celebrating her 31st birthday, Hayley Williams posted a screenshot of the notes section of her phone. She thanked the fans for the birthday wishes and showed some details about the new music. She also said that fans will see something new in January.

“Thank you very much for all the birthday wishes. 30 was a very important year. 31 will be too.

“I’m putting on music next year. With the help of some of my closest friends, I’ve created something I’m going to call mine. It’s a really special project and you’ll have one before -taste in January. Happy New Year friends. Hayley Williams. ”

🌺 pic.twitter.com/1zdvccDA8a

– hayley de Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) December 28, 2019

Now Hayley Williams has posted the black image below three times in a row with no caption.

Fans speculate that Hayley is starting a new era in his music by separating the old from the new. In total, the squares will create a barrier between the past and all of the new content it publishes. Williams is also posting photos from the film Midsommer in his Instagram story which you can see in the reactions below.

(Photo via Instagram) Fans are demanding information about Hayley’s motivations for these posts. Check out some reactions below.

hayley williams publishing these 3 black squares on instagram pic.twitter.com/u8aQHJBijo

– charlie ☣︎ (@ charIie999) January 6, 2020

. @ Paramely’s YelyahWilliams has started teasing her era of solo music on Instagram! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/XCxXNIRVIT

– Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2020

Hayley Williams blackens her Instagram feed SHE COMES… I’M AFRAID pic.twitter.com/WrT9Ka1u3d

– søcks (@thegoodwar) January 6, 2020

hayley williams to justin bieber when she drops her new musicpic.twitter.com/CIZmgLzPui

– becca (@donotatmeok) January 6, 2020

Hayley Williams is about to save 2020 pic.twitter.com/2ySpXNbGqO

– Natalie Kennon (@ txrocker1227) January 6, 2020

girl explains @yelyahwilliams pic.twitter.com/ZUGZ4Q0mZR

– chels (@TURNTlTOFF) January 5, 2020

Hayley Williams posts photos of Midsommar. She’s about to SNAP pic.twitter.com/oQUcYyUsod

– Nyle DiMarco of a poor man (@datkobrand) January 6, 2020

hayley williams is coming # HayleyWilliams2020 pic.twitter.com/DgPfuZtTbW

– Petals for Hayley 🌺🌸🌼 (@ PETALS4HAYLEY) January 6, 2020

Hayley Williams is literally about to release new music, I’m so blessed pic.twitter.com/W8unO225zZ

– noah 🤍🍓 (@Toasty_Osty) January 6, 2020

The fact that hayley williams takes the oldest thing from the book (IG blackout) to promote his shit when she could have done anything else, I still have to eat this shit, that’s all it there’s pic.twitter.com/ ekk2K9QPIB

– gen 👟 (@itsgenesysyall) January 6, 2020

We can’t wait to see what’s coming from this Instagram outage. Anything from Hayley Williams is sure to be amazing. Let us know what you think it all means in the comments below!

