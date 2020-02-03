Hayley Williams says that life was “really rough” because of the “After Laughter” cycle

[Photo by: Lindsey Byrnes]

While Hayley Williams produced music with Paramore and more recently worked on her solo debut Petals for armor, As any human could, she struggled. In a recent interview, Williams opened about her time to work on After laughter.

The singer recently released her first two singles on her new project with “Simmer” and “Leave It Alone”.

“Simmer” marked Williams’ first original music since Paramore ended the After Laughter cycle and “Misery Business” stopped in September 2018. The band has not played together since then and not much was said about the future of Paramore until June 2019 when they posted a muted video. However, nothing has been shown and Williams is sorry that fans are questioning the future of the band. They went to Instagram and shared a post at the end of the year about the time of the band before they made it clear that it didn’t mean there was a break in store.

“Simmer” is also the first video in a continuous storyline that now continues through “Simmer Interlude” and “Leave It Alone” Decorated with zip tie hairpieces, a forehead with petals and bowls, the surreal “Leave It Alone” video shows Hayley struggling to break free. It continues where “Simmer Interlude” stops.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Williams opened about her experiences with Depression during the 2017 After Laughter of Paramore album.

“It was really rough during After Laughter,” she admits. “My dog ​​is the reason I am alive, because he has always been waiting for me to come home. You know how little sweet little puppies are sitting and they are waiting, I couldn’t think about it.”

“And I’m happy, you know? Life’s still hard, it hasn’t become a breeze at night and it’s been years and it’s still not a breeze, but it’s so rich and now that I take all these feelings and I feel them all. There is this beautiful rainbow versus only the deep. “

She further says that her depression caused her to hide other feelings, such as anger.

“Taylor’s [York] the first person to ever tell me anger is not a bad or a good emotion. It’s just an emotion, it’s a feeling, it’s a thing. You don’t have to assign it to anything.”

“Just let it breathe,” she continues. “Just feel it. I had the hardest time being angry when writing After Laughter and I obviously had a lot to be angry with, but I was depressed. I think depression often masks other focused feelings.”

She also admits that her struggles have continued after the last Paramore tour.

“All the things I let go, or I tried to let go, when we went on tour, came back on top of me a few days after Art and Friends 2018. I had to go to intensive therapy. It was rough. It forced me to ask many questions … I made many mistakes in my personal life. I sabotaged left and right. And I joke about it in songs, Paramore songs, but it’s not funny to live it, right? “

Williams also expresses her inspiration for “Simmer” and says it is her job to work in a male-dominated industry.

“Turning off a video like” Simmer “has a heavy meaning for me,” she says. “Like the piece with the red clay, which looks like chocolate pudding. I had a lot of visions and things going on when I was doing therapy. The flowers that grotesque grew out of me was one of them. But I kept thinking, what is it for me to grow up in a man’s world, in an industry where I am always surrounded by men? “

“I am a woman. How can I possess that without shame? How can I just be proud of my feminine side, all my feminine sides? Because I also have masculine sides. Everyone has both sides of it. I feel like I’m I feel so comfortable with this other side of myself that is not feminine, how it feels to step into femininity? “

Williams reveals that her new album Petals For Armor is exactly that: armor.

“It’s the idea that being vulnerable is a shield,” she says. “Because how else can you be a person who will inevitably make a mess and will stumble a million times before the world. Your world can be a stage, or your world can be your job and your apartment. It is subjective. “

“I also feel better protected than I have ever felt, because I can actually hide? What is the problem with making mistakes? Are we afraid of being canceled, or are we just afraid to look stupid?”

View the full interview below.

Hayley Willaims’ solo debut Petals For Armor will be released on May 8th via Atlantic.

