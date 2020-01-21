(Photo via YouTube (

We are two days away from Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams unleashing his new project probably titled Armor petals. With weeks of teasers, the singer finally added another piece to the flower-filled puzzle with the revelation of the song title.

After more clues about the movies and what could be another title last week, Williams went to Instagram to reveal that the new song would be called “Simmer”.

As with the previous teasers, Williams shared an Instagram Petals For Armor post to his story, adding a little more context with “” SIMMER “, coming Wednesday.”

True to the dark aesthetic surrounding previous teasers, the new message focuses on a person as they walk through the woods. Another familiar gasp-like sound appears before blinking the date Wednesday, January 22, and “Simmer” on the screen.

Paramore has been very quiet for a while now, having not played shows since 2018. It’s been a long time since Williams and the team were together and we haven’t talked much about Paramore’s future until in June when they posted a silent video.

However, nothing happened and Williams regrets letting fans question the future of the group. They went to Instagram, sharing an end-of-year post reflecting on the time spent by the group before clarifying that that didn’t mean a break was in store.

Shortly after, Williams revealed for the first time that a new project was underway at the end of December, celebrating his birthday with the news.

“Thank you very much for all the birthday wishes. 30 was a very important year. 31 will be too.

“I’m putting on music next year. With the help of some of my closest friends, I’ve created something that I’m going to call mine. It’s a really special project and you’ll have one before -taste in January. Happy New Year friends. Hayley Williams. “

🌺 pic.twitter.com/1zdvccDA8a

– hayley de Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) December 28, 2019

On January 6, Williams started the first of many mysterious teasers by sharing three black boxes on his Instagram feed. The next day, the Internet spread to Petals For Armor with an Instagram account that was launched for the first time in October.

With several Petals For Armors posters appearing in American cities and a new website, Williams finally released the first visual announcing the track’s release date on January 22.

A few days later, the singer shared a dark image with a legend that many thought was the first lyric revelation: “how to draw the line between anger and mercy”.

On January 13, Williams shared a second visual traveling through the same wooded area and on the same date.

A few days later, Williams came back with more film references and another possible saying: “Nothing cuts like a mother.”

She shared two more images in the following days reading “If I had seen my reflection as something more precious” and “Wrap yourself in petals” respectively before making way for this current teaser.

“SIMMER” arrives this Wednesday, January 22, and you can read more about Petals For Armor here.

