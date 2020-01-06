Loading...

End December, Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams announced her birthday by announcing that she will be releasing solo music in January.

The singer posted three mysterious black squares on Instagram overnight, sparking theories that the music will be here soon, and now she has released the first look at what will happen.

Earlier today, fans spotted a poster of Williams and the phrase “Petals For Armor” in the United States, including New York and its hometown of Nashville.

SO IM IN NYC WALKING AROUND AND I COME THROUGH THIS !!!!!!!!!!!!!! @yelyahwilliams #petalsforarmor pic.twitter.com/noYJ4RYX8U

– 𝐣𝐚𝐝𝐚 ♡ (@swiftgillies) January 6, 2020

Okay. You have a message on IG saying there is another one near Exit / In in Nashville, TN. Photo taken by keziahwilhelm / IG. 🌺 #petalsforarmor pic.twitter.com/zYjmRepTAR

– Paramore-Music.com (@paramoremusicom) January 6, 2020

Fans immediately headed to the poster site, petalsforarmor.com. When first accessed, the site played a GIF, which has already sparked some fan theories.

The #petalsforarmor website looks like this …. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SKR1EqRWhU

– ᗰIKᗩY ᒪᗩ🌺 (@ Paramore5everrr) January 6, 2020

on the petals for armor website there is a gif with white text in the corner and if you look very closely you can see black text which clearly says paramore, so I think this 100% confirms an album drop. pic.twitter.com/bNqskUaHcy

– lauren (@rosecoloredhoe) January 6, 2020

the information on the source of the page on the #petalsforarmor website is so funny that I wonder if @yelyahwilliams wrote it herself lol pic.twitter.com/nUOVVsrW8b

– austtyyy 🥱 (@austinjrandall) January 6, 2020

Fans also pointed out that an Instagram page had already been launched with the name, which could suggest the name of the new project. The first article dates from October 25, two months before Williams confirms the project, which you can see below.

The story, which Williams follows, has shared various images of flowers since his first post in October. Last night he imitated Williams’ three black squares on the wire. He also posted the video seen on Williams’ thread.

The title and imagery are interesting given a post that Williams made earlier this week from the protagonist of midsommar. The singer took advantage of her Instagram story to share three photos of the climax of the film where Dani, represented by Florence Pugh, takes her throne. With this headdress covered with flowers, if you have seen the film, you will understand why it could be considered as an armor-like material as suggested by the new era of Williams.

hayley williams saw midsommar my two loves pic.twitter.com/00mOST7rxn

– alexia💫 (@peliculex) January 5, 2020

Now, just after 5 p.m. ET, the three black squares teased last night returned in Williams’ latest post, which teases for just five seconds. A camera focuses on the moon as it moves through the woods before a breath is released.

The clip ends with the date of January 22, which we can assume means that the singer will be sharing her first new music.

If you access Williams’ Instagram story video, there is a swipe to the same Petals For Armor site with the same clip.

Is this the name of the new song? A new album? The name of the new project? Only time will tell.

Check out the teaser below.

As mentioned, Hayley Williams just celebrated her 31st birthday and revealed that she had new music in 2020.

The musician posted a message thanking people for the birthday wishes and dropped the news that she had new music that she “was going to call mine”.

Williams posted a note on his Twitter account showing details about the new music. She also says that fans will see something new in January.

“Thank you very much for all the birthday wishes. 30 was a very important year. 31 will be too.

“I’m putting on music next year. With the help of some of my closest friends, I’ve created something I’m going to call mine. It’s a really special project and you’ll have one before -taste in January. Happy New Year friends. Hayley Williams. “

🌺 pic.twitter.com/1zdvccDA8a

– hayley de Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) December 28, 2019

Are you excited about Hayley Williams’ new music? Let us know in the comments below.

