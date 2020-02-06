Hayley Williams reveals intimate look at the album cover of ‘Petals For Armor’

(Photo by: Lindsey Byrnes)

Continuation of her journey to solo success, Hayley Williams has now introduced the cover art for the upcoming album Petals for armor. Her debut solo record is scheduled for May 8.

Hayley Williams has already dropped two songs and four videos. The two numbers are “Simmer” and “Leave it alone.” Each song has its own video clip and an interlude that bridges the gap between the two and what comes next.

‘Simmer’ has since marked the first piece of music by Williams Paramore ended the After Laughter cycle and eliminated “Misery Business” in September 2018. Since then, the band no longer played with their future in the air until June 2019 when they posted a muted video. Nothing came out of that, but Williams is sorry that fans question the future of the band. The band then went to Instagram and shared a post about their time at the end of the year before they made it clear that it didn’t mean a divorce.

In an Annie Mac BBC Radio 1 interview, she discussed the themes and ideas that led her to Petals For Armor.

“I think it’s a bit of a mantra for me to try to stay soft in a very, very hard world and feel pain and let everything come to you and try to release something that can cash it all in, even if it is ugly at first, says Willaims. “The text is” wrap yourself in petals for armor “because I kept feeling that I could best protect myself by being vulnerable and having a lot of pain at certain times and feeling joy at certain times. “

“As long as I remain gentle towards those things and am open to let those things in and out of myself, I can actually survive the world a lot easier than if I keep up hard and always with my fists. “

Now Hayley Williams has shown the cover art for Petals For Armor. Moreover, she gave the pre-order date and said when we can expect some new music and a video. Surprise, it’s tomorrow. View the announcement and cover below.

I wanted to be the first to share the cover of my album, Petals For Armor, to be released in May. shot by @LindseyByrnes, my very good friend and one of my favorite creative employees. pre-orders are opened tomorrow. you get more songs + another video. MAY 8TH

Note, Hayley Williams says that we will get more ‘songs’ plural. That is really exciting news, because her solo work has been absolutely incredible so far. View below the ongoing story that Williams is building with Petals For Armor.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8lSj5k2K7w0 (/ embed)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gAKKNncsf20 (/ embed)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3WJjuG1yNQ (/ embed)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaU2wMJZiW0 (/ embed)

With the great news of some new music tomorrow, we can’t wait to see what happens next in the solo manner of Hayley Williams. Tell us what you think in the comments below!

