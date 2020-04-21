Hayley Williams Releases New EP “Petals for Armor”, “Dead Horse”

Hayley Williams has officially released the second part of his Petals for Armor project. The five-track EP contains four songs that Williams previously released – “Roses / Lotus / Iris / Violet”, “Why We Ever”, “Over Yet” and “My Friend” – as well as a new song, “Dead Horse “. “

“PFA II is the perfect interlude between Petals’ starting point and its evolution …. Part III is not far behind,” Williams said in a statement. “I needed these songs to help me to get to a place where I can name my shame, take stock of emotional scars, real friends, horrible coping mechanisms and find out what I want for my life. ”

She continued: “The latest single,” Dead Horse “offers strength to a younger, weaker version of myself. I feel like all of this had to be said to embody the kind of woman I hope to be. “

Williams announced his solo project Petals for Armor in January and released his first five-track EP in February, including the tracks “Simmer”, “Cinnamon” and “Leave It Alone”. She will release the full album of 15 songs (including Petals for Armor Part III) on May 8.

Due to travel restrictions and major gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams’ upcoming tour dates to the UK, Europe and North America have been postponed to 2021. All tour tickets will be honored on the rescheduled dates.