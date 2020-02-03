Hayley Williams from Paramore on Billie Eilish: “She’s On a Rocket”

In a new interview with Zane Lowe, Paramley’s Hayley Williams discussed her upcoming solo debut, depression, and her admiration for Billie Eilish.

Williams tore apart during the making of suicidal thoughts during the making of Paramore’s album After Laughter 2017. “My dog ​​is the reason I live because he had been waiting for me to come home no matter what,” she admitted. “Do you know how small, sweet little puppies sit and wait? I couldn’t think about it … whoa, I’ve never cried in an interview before. “

“Because life is still difficult,” she added. “It has not become a breeze overnight and it has been years and it is still not a breeze, but it is so rich and now that I take all these feelings into account and I feel them all, there is this beautiful rainbow versus only the deep. “

The singer also discussed her respect for Billie Eilish. “We have a head start on the culture that is now internet, and the fast life that artists and people live,” she says about Paramore, which she formed in 2004. “If I were Billie Eilish today – and granted she’s on a rocket that goes so much higher than I could ever have dreamed for Paramore – if I were, I’d be insane and [fight]. I’m so happy that someone like her who has a great, really cool family around her. “

Williams recently announced her debut solo LP, Petals For Armor, on May 8. She dropped two singles – “Simmer” and “Leave It Alone” – both accompanied by videos directed by Warren Fu. “The idea that being vulnerable is a shield,” she told Lowe from the LP. “Because how else can you be a person who will inevitably fuck and stumble a million times before the world? Are we afraid of being canceled, or are we just afraid to look stupid? “