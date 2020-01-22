(Photo via Wikimedia Commons / Ralph PH)

Less than a month later Hayley Williams revealed that she would release music she would “call” hers “in 2020, the time has finally come. After unveiling” Simmer “as the title on Monday, Paramore frontwoman now delivers the result of all its Armor petals teasers as promised.

As the music scene knows very well, Williams has been with Paramore for over 15 years, kicking off All We Know Is Falling in 2005. Four albums and countless awards later, the band released their fifth LP, After Laughter, in 2017.

Paramore ended the After Laughter cycle and retired from “Misery Business” in September 2018, and they haven’t played together since. Little was said about Paramore’s future until June 2019, when they posted a muted video.

However, nothing came of it and Williams regrets letting fans question the future of the band. They went to Instagram, sharing an end-of-year post reflecting on the time spent by the group before clarifying that that didn’t mean a break was in store.

Before the release of “Simmer”, Williams reflected on this past year of relative silence, sharing the image of poster teasers who have toured the world.

“So grateful for the last year at home,” she wrote in a Tuesday evening post. “I didn’t know I would have such a thing to show for the time. Tomorrow is just the beginning. I am hardly prepared but I am really proud. “

While Williams has released its fair share of voice functionality – the most recent with Football marking her only music since After Laughter – “Simmer” is the first song that is 100% hers.

Williams certainly hasn’t forgotten his Paramore family, revealing on Twitter that he has recruited a guitarist / singer Taylor york to produce the new song. The duo also worked with Paramore bassist on tour, Joey Howard, who has been on the road with them since 2016. In addition, Williams shared on his Instagram story that Carlos de la Garza (Bad religion, Jimmy Eat World) designed and mixed it, returning to work with Williams after After Laughter and 2013 of the same name.

It’s unclear who is instrumental in supporting Williams, but Howard sees himself as the singer’s bassist and songwriter / musician Petals For Armor on Instagram. Keeping everything tight, Howard also plays bass in Paramore’s drummer Zac FarroS Half Noise.

Now, “with the help of some of her closest friends” as she said in this original ad, Williams is unleashing “Simmer”. Find out below.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8lSj5k2K7w0 (/ integrated)

What do you think of Williams’ solo debut? Let us know in the comments below.

More on Hayley Williams and Petals For Armor

Shortly after clarifying that Paramore was not separating, Williams revealed for the first time that a new project was underway at the end of December, celebrating his birthday with the news.

“Thank you very much for all the birthday wishes. 30 was a very important year. 31 will be too.

“I’m putting on music next year. With the help of some of my closest friends, I’ve created something that I’m going to call mine. It’s a really special project and you’ll have one before -taste in January. Happy New Year friends. Hayley Williams. “

🌺 pic.twitter.com/1zdvccDA8a

– hayley de Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) December 28, 2019

On January 6, Williams started the first of many mysterious teasers by sharing three black boxes on his Instagram feed. The next day, the Internet spread to Petals For Armor with an Instagram account that was launched for the first time in October.

With several Petals For Armors posters appearing in American cities and a new website, Williams finally released the first visual announcing the track’s release date on January 22.

A few days later, the singer shared a dark image with a legend that many thought was the first lyric revelation: “how to draw the line between anger and mercy”.

On January 13, Williams shared a second visual traveling through the same wooded area and on the same date.

A few days later, Williams came back with more film references and another possible saying: “Nothing cuts like a mother.”

She shared two more images in the following days, reading “If I had seen my reflection as something more precious” and “Wrap yourself in petals” respectively before making way for the last teaser.

True to the dark aesthetic that surrounds previous teasers, the last post focused on a person as they walk through the woods. Another familiar gasp-like sound appears before blinking the date Wednesday, January 22, and “Simmer” on the screen.

