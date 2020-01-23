(Photo via YouTube)

Less than a month later Hayley Williams revealed that she would release music she would “call” hers “in 2020, the time has finally come. After unveiling” Simmer “as the title on Monday, Paramore frontwoman now delivers the result of all its Armor petals teasers as promised.

Many thought that Petals For Armor would mark the name of the project itself given the new Instagram account launched. However, Williams has revealed that this is actually his album title and will present the first single, “Simmer”.

As the music scene well knows, Williams released music with Paramore for more than 15 years, kicking off with All We Know Is Falling in 2005. Four albums and countless awards later, the group released their fifth LP, After Laughter, in 2017.

Paramore ended the After Laughter cycle and retired from “Misery Business” in September 2018, and they haven’t played together since. Little was said about Paramore’s future until June 2019, when they posted a muted video. However, nothing came of it and Williams regrets letting fans question the future of the band. They went to Instagram, sharing a year-end post reflecting on the time spent by the group before clarifying that that didn’t mean a break was in store.

Before the release of “Simmer”, Williams reflected on this past year of relative silence, sharing the image of poster teasers who have toured the world.

“So grateful for the last year at home,” she wrote in a Tuesday evening post. “I didn’t know I would have such a thing to show for the time. Tomorrow is just the beginning. I am hardly prepared but I am really proud. “

While Williams has released its fair share of voice functionality – the most recent with Football marking her only music since After Laughter – “Simmer” is the first song that is 100% hers.

Williams certainly hasn’t forgotten his Paramore family, revealing on Twitter that he has recruited a guitarist / singer Taylor york to produce the new song. The duo also worked with Paramore bassist on tour, Joey Howard, who has been on the road with them since 2016. In addition, Williams shared on his Instagram story that Carlos de la Garza (Bad religion, Jimmy Eat World) designed and mixed it, returning to work with Williams after After Laughter and 2013 of the same name.

It’s unclear who is instrumental in supporting her, but Howard considers himself the singer’s bassist and songwriter / musician Petals For Armor on Instagram. Keeping everything tight, Howard also plays bass in Paramore’s drummer Zac FarroS Half Noise.

“I am so ready and incredibly humble to be able to share this project,” said Williams. “It was a scary and stimulating experience. Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing “PETALS FOR ARMOR”. And I could get my hands a little dirtier than usual when it comes to instrumentation.

“I am part of a group with my favorite musicians, so I never really feel the need to play a player role when it comes to Paramore records. However, this project benefited from a bit of musical naivety and brutality, so I experimented a little more. I did this with some of the people closest to me. Their respective talents really shine throughout the record.

“I like to think that we are all improving and that the result is something that sounds and feels exactly as I expected. Now that it’s time to put it all over there, I can finally expire. I am delighted to let people discover another side of myself that I have only known very recently. “

Petals For Armor will be released on May 8 via Atlantic, and you can watch the new dark visuals or the first single “Simmer” below.

Hayley Williams ‘Simmer’ lyrics

Rabies is a calm thing

You think you tamed it

But it’s just waiting

Oh, rage

Is it in our veins?

I feel it on my face when

When I least expect it

Give

Control

There are so many ways to give in

Eyes closed

Another way to get to ten

Oh, how do you draw the line between anger and mercy?

I have to simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer down

Control

There are so many ways to give in

Eyes closed

Another way to get to ten

Oh, how do you draw the line between anger and mercy?

I have to simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer down

If I had seen my reflection

As something more precious

He would never

Mmm, what if my child needed protection

Of a fucker like this man

I would empty it sooner

Because nothing cuts like a mother

Give

Control

There are so many ways to give in

Eyes closed

Another way to get to ten

Oh, how do you draw the line between anger and mercy?

I have to simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer down

Control

There are so many ways to give in

Eyes closed

Another way to get to ten

Oh, how do you draw the line between anger and mercy?

I have to simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer down

Wrap yourself in petals

Wrap yourself in petals

Wrap yourself in petals for the armor

Armor petals

Give

Control

There are so many ways to give in

Eyes closed

Another way to get to ten

Oh, how do you draw the line between anger and mercy?

I have to simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer, simmer down

Control

There are so many ways to give in

Eyes closed

Another way to get to ten

Oh, how do you draw the line between anger and mercy?

I have to simmer, simmer, simmer

What do you think of Williams’ solo debut? Let us know in the comments below.

More on Hayley Williams and Petals For Armor

Shortly after clarifying that Paramore was not separating, Williams revealed for the first time that a new project was underway at the end of December, celebrating his birthday with the news.

“Thank you very much for all the birthday wishes. 30 was a very important year. 31 will be too.

“I’m putting on music next year. With the help of some of my closest friends, I’ve created something I’m going to call mine. It’s a really special project and you’ll have one before -taste in January. Happy New Year friends. Hayley Williams. “

🌺 pic.twitter.com/1zdvccDA8a

– hayley de Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) December 28, 2019

On January 6, Williams started the first of many mysterious teasers by sharing three black boxes on his Instagram feed. The next day, the Internet spread to Petals For Armor with an Instagram account that was launched for the first time in October.

With several Petals For Armors posters appearing in American cities and a new website, Williams finally released the first visual announcing the track’s release date on January 22.

A few days later, the singer shared a dark image with a legend that many thought was the first lyric revelation: “how to draw the line between anger and mercy”.

On January 13, Williams shared a second visual traveling through the same wooded area and on the same date.

A few days later, Williams came back with more film references and another possible saying: “Nothing cuts like a mother.”

She shared two more images in the following days, reading “If I had seen my reflection as something more precious” and “Wrap yourself in petals” respectively before making way for the last teaser.

True to the dark aesthetic that surrounds previous teasers, the last post focused on a person as they walk through the woods. Another familiar gasp-like sound appears before flashing the date for Wednesday, January 22, and “Simmer” on the screen.

