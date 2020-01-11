(Photo via YouTube (

Paramore fans have been on the edge of their seats for all the clues since frontwoman Hayley Williams revealed that she will be releasing a new music project this month. Just a few days ago, clues from Petals For Armor surfaced on Instagram and on city streets with a release date later this month.

Now, the singer adds another clue to the ever-growing list, teasing what could be a line from her first solo project to be released on January 22.

Friday night, Williams continued the trend of black box teasers by sharing one on his Instagram story.

Once you’ve clicked on the post, fans are directed to the aforementioned Petals For Armor Instagram page, which published its first Instagram story consisting mainly of posters and fan feedback. Although not confirmed by the singer herself, fans have theorized that this would be the name of the new project.

Unlike previous black box teasers, this one has a legend: “How to draw the line between anger and mercy.”

Fans immediately started discussing what the line could mean, with most theorizing that it would be a word of the song released later this month. Others also thought it could be the name of the song or an unannounced album.

At the end of December, Williams rang for her birthday by announcing that she will be releasing solo music in January. The musician posted a message thanking people for their birthday wishes and announced that she had new music that she “was going to call (hers)”.

Williams posted the note on his Twitter account, sharing details about the new music set for January.

“Thank you very much for all the birthday wishes. 30 was a very important year. 31 will be too.

“I’m putting on music next year. With the help of some of my closest friends, I’ve created something that I’m going to call mine. It’s a really special project and you’ll have one before -taste in January. Happy New Year friends. Hayley Williams. “

🌺 pic.twitter.com/1zdvccDA8a

– hayley de Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) December 28, 2019

After the announcement, the singer posted three mysterious black squares on Instagram on January 5, sparking theories that the music will be here soon, and then released the first glimpse of what will happen the next day.

On January 6, fans spotted a poster of Williams and the phrase “Petals For Armor” in the United States, including New York and its hometown of Nashville.

SO IM IN NYC WALKING AROUND AND I COME THROUGH THIS !!!!!!!!!!!!!! @yelyahwilliams #petalsforarmor pic.twitter.com/noYJ4RYX8U

– 𝐣𝐚𝐝𝐚 ♡ (@swiftgillies) January 6, 2020

Okay. You have a message on IG saying there is another one near Exit / In in Nashville, TN. Photo taken by keziahwilhelm / IG. 🌺 #petalsforarmor pic.twitter.com/zYjmRepTAR

– Paramore-Music.com (@paramoremusicom) January 6, 2020

Fans immediately headed to the poster site, petalsforarmor.com. When first accessed, the site played a GIF, which has already sparked some fan theories.

The #petalsforarmor website looks like this …. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SKR1EqRWhU

– ᗰIKᗩY ᒪᗩ🌺 (@ Paramore5everrr) January 6, 2020

on the petals for armor website there is a gif with white text in the corner and if you look very closely you can see black text which clearly says paramore, so I think this 100% confirms an album drop. pic.twitter.com/bNqskUaHcy

– lauren (@rosecoloredhoe) January 6, 2020

the information on the source of the page on the #petalsforarmor website is so funny that I wonder if @yelyahwilliams wrote it herself lol pic.twitter.com/nUOVVsrW8b

– austtyyy 🥱 (@austinjrandall) January 6, 2020

Fans also pointed out that an Instagram page had already been launched with the name, which could suggest the name of the new project. The first article dates from October 25, two months before Williams confirms the project, which you can see below.

The story, which Williams follows, has shared various images of flowers since his first post in October. He also imitated Williams’ three black squares on the wire and published the same video.

The title and imagery are interesting given a post Williams made earlier this month from the protagonist of midsommar. The singer took advantage of her Instagram story to share three photos of the climax of the film where Dani, represented by Florence Pugh, takes her throne. With this is a hairstyle covered with flowers which, if you have seen the movie, you will understand why it could be considered as an armor-like material as suggested by the new era of Williams.

hayley williams saw midsommar my two loves pic.twitter.com/00mOST7rxn

– alexia💫 (@peliculex) January 5, 2020

Then, just after 5 p.m. ET on January 6, the three teased black squares returned to Williams’ station, which teased only five seconds of what was going to happen. A camera focuses on the moon as it moves through the woods before a breath is released.

The clip ends with the date of January 22, which we can assume means that the singer will be sharing her first new music.

If you accessed the Williams Instagram story video, there is a scan to the same Petals For Armor site with the same clip. Is this the name of the new song? A new album? The name of the new project? Only time will tell.

Check out the teaser below.

Are you excited about Hayley Williams’ new music? Let us know in the comments below.

