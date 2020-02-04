Hayley Williams continues her story with “Leave It Alone” interlude

(Photo via YouTube)

Hayley Williams has been great fans with her new solo material and after the release of “Simmer”, the interlude and “Leave it alone”, we get a piece of the puzzle.

The musician releases her “Leave It Alone” interlude, building on the song she dropped last week.

Read more: Misfits Crimson Ghost inspires John Varvatos’ high-end punk line

‘Simmer’ has since marked the first piece of music by Williams Paramore ended the After Laughter cycle and eliminated “Misery Business” in September 2018. Since then, the band no longer played with their future in the air until June 2019 when they posted a muted video. Nothing came out of that, but Williams is sorry that fans question the future of the band. The band then went to Instagram and shared a post about their time at the end of the year before they made it clear that it didn’t mean a divorce.

After the release of her first solo single, she opened up how time away from the spotlight and Paramore benefited from her creative process.

“I’m so ready and incredibly humble to share this project,” Williams said with the release of the song. “It was a scary, powerful experience. Some of my most proud moments as a copywriter happened while writing FLOWER LEAVES FOR THE ARMOR. And I was able to get my hands a bit dirtier than normal when it came to instrumentation. “

“I’m in a band with my favorite musicians, so I never really need to step into a role as a player when it comes to Paramore records. However, this project has benefited from a bit of musical naivety and rawness and so I have quite a bit more experimented. I made this with some of the people closest to me, their respective talents shine really clear throughout the album.

“I like to think we all make each other better and the result is something that sounds and feels exactly as I had hoped. Now that it’s time to put everything out there, I can finally breathe out. I am excited to let people in to experience a different side of myself that I have only recently become familiar with. “

The songs that have been released so far are part of a continuous storyline that she is developing and the “Leave it Alone” intermezzo is the next chapter.

leave it alone: ​​an INTERLUDE

the story is not over yet … soon: https://t.co/cZ9ytK3fn1 pic.twitter.com/XfeT8WWlYu

– hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) February 3, 2020

If you haven’t seen them yet, you can watch her other videos below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8lSj5k2K7w0 (/ embed)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gAKKNncsf20 (/ embed)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3WJjuG1yNQ (/ embed)

You can see the “Let it alone” interlude build on the next piece of the story in the player below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaU2wMJZiW0 (/ embed)

Hayley Willaims’ solo debut Petals For Armor will be released on May 8th via Atlantic.

What do you think of Hayley Williams new “Leave it alone” interlude? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

View more: Warped Tour Mountain View starts with Frank Iero, LTJ and more

Anti-Flag