Hayley Williams, better known as Paramore’s lead singer, has announced her first solo album, Petals for Armor, which will be released on May 8. On Wednesday, she released her first single from the album, called “Simmer”.

Warren Fu’s accompanying short film for the song was written by Williams and Paramore’s band mates, Taylor York (who also produced the clip) and Joey Howard, as well as Fu and creative director Lindsey Byrnes. The horror-inspired clip shows Williams running and escaping from a mysterious creature, only to keep the tables turning; she can be the beast after all.

“I am so ready and incredibly humble to be able to share this project,” said Williams in a statement. “It was a scary and stimulating experience. Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist occurred while writing Petals for Armor. And I was able to get my hands a little dirtier than usual when it came to instrumentation. “

She continued: “I’m in a band with my favorite musicians, so I never really feel the need to play a player role when it comes to Paramore’s records. However, this project benefited from a bit of musical naivety and brutality, so I experimented a little more. I did this with some of the people closest to me. Their respective talents really shine throughout the record. I like to think that we are all improving and that the result is something that sounds and feels exactly as I expected. Now that it’s time to put it all over there, I can finally expire. I am delighted to let people discover another side of myself that I have only known very recently. “

Paramore released their latest album, After Laughter, in 2017. This album marked the return of original member Zac Farro to the drums after the departure of bassist Jeremy Davis. Williams told ET last year that she was unsure of the group’s future plans, noting, “I really don’t know what’s next for Paramore.”