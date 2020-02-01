Haws delivers big 3 to propel BYU to an exciting 81-79 win over Saint Mary’s

BYU 81, Saint Mary’s 79

PROVO – In addition to everything he has already achieved at BYU, senior guard TJ Haws captured his signature moment at the Marriott Center on Saturday night.

Haws, whose wife is scheduled to deliver the first child of the couple in the hours after the race, pushed a deep 3-pointer with nine seconds to achieve a huge, exciting 81-79 win over the Mary.

The Gaels had the chance to tie the game or win at their next possession, but guard Jordan Ford’s runner bounced off the edge and hit a raw celebration for the 15,212 crowd.

Haws finished with 23 points on 9 of 15 shooting from the floor. Yoeli Childs had 19 points.

BYU overcame a 29-point appearance by Malik Fitts, who failed with 4:36 left.

With the win, the Cougars jumped in second place draw with Saint Mary’s in the West Coast Conference standings.

Grid view

Fans cheer and scream as the Cougars pass after BYU defeated Saint Mary’s in an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center on Saturday, February 1, 2020. BYU won 81-79. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU celebrates a victory over Saint Mary’s in an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center on Saturday, February 1, 2020. BYU won 81-79. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougar’s guard TJ Haws (30) is overrun by teammates while BYU celebrates a victory over Saint Mary’s in an NCAA basketball game at Provo at the Marriott Center on Saturday, February 1, 2020. BYU won 81-79. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougar’s guard TJ Haws (30) throws a 3-point shot at St. Mary’s Gaels guard Logan Johnson (1), giving the Cougars a 2-point lead over Saint Mary’s in an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center at Saturday February 1, 2020. BYU won 81-79. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars forward Dalton Nixon (33) falls to the floor while St. Mary’s Gaels bumps Malik Fitts (24) against him while BYU and Saint Mary play in an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center on Saturday, February 1. , 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougar’s guard Connor Harding (44) makes a 3-point shot while BYU and Saint Mary play in an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougar’s guard Jake Toolson (5) responds in pain after twisting his ankle after resigning on St. Mary’s Gaels forward the foot of Elia Thomas (10) while BYU and Saint Mary play in an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center on Saturday 1 February 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougar’s guard Jake Toolson (5) turns his ankle while stepping forward on St. Mary’s Gaels Elijah Thomas (10) as BYU and Saint Mary’s play in an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center on Saturday, February 1. , 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

In the matchup between the top two 3-point shooting teams in the country, the Gaels made 10 out of 20 out of 3 while the Cougars defeated 10 out of 22.

When BYU played in Saint Mary’s on January 9, the Cougars were without injured Childs. On Saturday the Gaels were without injured guard Tanner Krebs.

BYU improved to 17-7 and 6-3 while Saint Mary’s fell to 19-5 and 6-3.

Saint Mary’s built the biggest lead, 67-58, with 8:36. But BYU answered with a 10-2 point to bring the game to 69 at the 6:23 point.

Moments later, Fitts dropped out and Haws then made a few free throws to give the Cougars an advantage of 71-70 with 4:36 remaining.

Alex Ducas of Saint Mary scored seven runs in the last four minutes, including a 3-pointer in the corner with 1:28 left.

BYU’s Zac Seljaas rebounded a Gael-miss to give the Cougars the ball with 17.8 seconds, creating the Haws winner.

BYU rushed to a 7-0 lead in the first few minutes, capped by a 3-pointer by Haws.

But Saint Mary’s called a timeout and then, just like that, went on a 9-0 point to take the first lead. Ford scored seven of those points.

The two teams exchanged baskets in the next five minutes and the Gaels led 24-21 with 11.30 in half.

At 9:57, Toolson fell uncomfortably with a clear ankle injury. He lay on the floor for a few minutes and writhed in pain before being helped from the field to the dressing room.

Without Toolson, BYU went on an 11-3 run, including three 3-pointers during that play.

Amazingly, Toolson returned to the game at 6:48 am. He scored five points in the last five minutes of the half, including a 3-pointer with 58 seconds left. The bucket of Dalton Nixon with another 16 seconds left the Cougars a 43-40 advantage at break.

In the first half, the leadership changed hands six times and was equal nine times.

BYU visits Portland on Thursday.