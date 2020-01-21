Atlanta Hawks striker Chandler Parsons was seriously injured in a car accident. Photo credit: Memphis Grizzlies / YouTube

Atlanta Hawks striker Chandler Parsons has sustained several injuries that may have ended his career after an accident with a suspected drunk driver, his lawyers said.

According to lawyers John Morgan and Nick Panagakis, Parsons suffered traumatic brain injury, a herniated disc, and a torn labrum. The accident happened last Wednesday, CNN reported.

According to a Hawks statement last week:

“Parsons was involved in a car accident this afternoon after training. Parsons was diagnosed with concussion and whiplash. Parsons will now enter the NBA’s concussion protocol. “

The 31-year-old Parsons reportedly drove home after the practice at around 2 p.m. on January 15th in Brookhaven, Atlanta, when another driver came across his car.

TMZ reported in an update that the front of the Parsons 2017 Rolls-Royce was badly damaged in the three-car crash. According to an accident report that the TMZ saw, the driver had alcohol in his car. The report also said that the driver “could only answer one question contiguously.”

A statement released by Parsons’ lawyers on Monday said the driver had ruthlessly jeopardized the lives of many people. The statement added that Parsons had sustained serious injuries that could have ended his career as a professional athlete.

The statement said Chandler was “having difficulty accepting the consequences of the defendant’s ruthless behavior on the street.”

“Chandler was in excellent physical condition at the time of the wreck. He is currently working with a team of doctors to restore his health. His ability to return to play is currently unclear. “

Chandler Parsons bio

Chandler Parson, born in October 1988, plays for the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. He comes from Winter Park, Florida, and played for the University of Florida.

Houston Rockets designed Parson with the 38th overall victory in the 2011 NBA draft. The little striker was named second team of the NBA All-Rookie this year.

He signed with the Dallas Mavericks in 2014. In 2016, he signed a four-year, $ 94.8 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. After trading in the grizzlies, he switched to the Hawks this season.

During his career, Parsons averaged 12.8 points per game with 2.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds. Parsons had only appeared in five games for Atlanta this season as he had been dealing with the grizzlies with chronic knee injuries since his days.