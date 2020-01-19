Hawkeyes gather to defeat Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisconsin (Courtesy Hawkeyesports) – No clue is certain when you play against the No. 22 University of Iowa women’s basketball team.

The Hawkeyes (15: 3, 6: 1, Big Ten) won their sixth game in a row on Sunday at the Kohl Center in Wisconsin (85: 78), despite being 17 points 20 seconds off in the second half. In the last two games, Iowa has overcome a 14-point deficit against Indiana and a 15-point deficit in Minnesota.

Senior Makenzie Meyer scored 4 of 6 3-point goals and ended the game with 22 points; She also distributed six assists. Senior Kathleen Doyle scored 21 points with eight rebounds and six assists; The second Monika Czinano scored 8 out of 9 field goals and 4 out of 5 free throws for 20 points.

Czinano, who had only played four minutes in the first half due to a foul, had come in second in the field. She improved that number to 71.5 percent over the season (123 out of 172). Senior Amanda Ollinger, the team’s leading rebound with 8.8 per game, defeated nine boards in Wisconsin.

A knight made by Kendra Van Leeuwen brought Wisconsin to the top with 52-35, in the third quarter it was 9:40. Iowa took a 20-2 lead in the next 5:43 and took a 55-54 lead after a 3-0 from Meyer. There were four changes in the lead in the final 3:28.

It is the fourth consecutive loss for Wisconsin (9-9, 1-6) led by Imani Lewis with 18 points. Abby Laszewski scored 14 points with 12 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes started their 30 home win streak against Ohio State on Mediacom Court in the Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday. The start is at 7 p.m. (CT). The Buckeyes improved to 11: 7, 4: 3 in the Big Ten, with a 77:47 win against Illinois on Sunday.