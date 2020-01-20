Hawaiian police are looking for the remains of suspects who killed 2 officers: NPR

This undated photo from the Honolulu Police Department shows officers Tiffany Enriquez (left) and Kaulike Kalama. They were killed on Sunday when they responded to a call.

Investigators in Honolulu search the charred wreckage of seven houses and search for the remains of a man who the police claim has stabbed his landlord, fatally shot two officers, and set a fire that destroyed his bungalow and six other houses ,

“It will likely take days for the crime scene to be processed, including the removal of the remains,” said Susan Ballard, chief of the Honolulu Police Department, at a press conference. “There are currently three people who are not held accountable, including the suspect.”

Before the killing spree, the suspect’s landlord had tried to have him evicted. Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel stabbed his landlord, who the authorities identified as Lois Cain, on Sunday morning, Ballard said. Cain was wounded in the leg, but managed to call 911 and the answering officers arrived at the scene.

“Shortly afterwards they saw thick black smoke from the house,” said Ballard.

The fire has ravaged the houses on one end of Waikiki Beach – possibly killing two women in the bungalow that the authorities have not yet found.

Honolulu police gather near the Diamond Head State Monument on Sunday.

When the smoke rose from the house, Hanel reportedly started firing his gun and killed officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama.

“You were like my children,” Ballard said on Sunday, suppressing the tears. “I know each one of them very personally.”

Both Enriquez, a seven-year-old police veteran, and Kalama, who had served for nine years, were parents. Authorities state that her death is the first police killing in Honolulu since 2012.

As the state and state investigators prove, the whole city is in mourning.

“This is a family and people are grieving,” said Kirk Caldwell, Mayor of Honolulu. “Every day, men and women in blue get up in the morning, put on their uniforms and go to work.”

While 69-year-old Hanel was believed to have died in the fire, Ballard said, “We will continue to search for Hanel until we confirm that his remains have been recovered.”

It was not clear whether the two missing women were tenants or how they related to Hanel. Ballard would not identify the women or confirm their age and would only say that the investigators search the crime scene after the fire has been completely extinguished.

Defense attorney Jonathan Burge said Hanel, whom he represented, was a Czech native who lived free of charge in exchange for do-it-yourself work. However, local authorities say Hanel has worked with the police repeatedly. Hanel had an upcoming trial for a false emergency call.

Burge told The Associated Press that Hanel was “a quirky guy with problems” because he believed the government had monitored him. But it could have been the pending clearance that was supposed to trigger it.

The police have not yet recovered weapons from the scene, and Ballard said Hanel has no permission to own weapons.

“While we offer our condolences to their families, friends, and colleagues, we also want to come together to help and support those who have been changed forever by this tragedy,” Governor David Ige of Hawaii said on Twitter.