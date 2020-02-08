Hawaii proposal: if the employee believes that customers are 21 years or older, no ID is required for alcohol

HONOLULU – According to a new proposal in the Hawaii legislature, if a salesperson believes that a person is over 21, the seller does not have to ask him for an ID during alcohol transactions.

Senator Les Ihara, who represents Kaimuki and Kapuhulu, proposed the bill. He told KHON that there must be no doubt in the mind of the sales employee that a person is older than 21.

“The standard is clear and convincing evidence, so the evidence is that you’re looking at someone, it’s not Halloween and it doesn’t look like it will peel off,” Ihara told KHON.

He said the ultimate goal is to help the senior community maintain their privacy.

“The senior citizen category I am currently in, we are the group that is clearly discriminated against,” Ihara said. “The jury is that we are clearly over the age of 21 and we have a right to privacy, so we just ask that our constitutional right to privacy be respected in the state.”

Senator Ihara told KHON that information about an ID or an aloud date of birth could lead to scammers getting hold of that information.

Some agreed that this could be a good idea.

“I have often had something like this:” Look at my hairline. Do I look like I am under 30 years old? Said Makaio Villanueva, a resident of Oahu. “Like when I went to buy something that required an age limit or a minimum age, and I didn’t have (my ID), so it would be nice to make ends meet.”

Others disagreed. A mother told KHON that she is worried that this could be a way to drink minors.

“I would not like to think if (my son) 18 and someone thinks he looks older and looks 21, and they just sell him what he is going to buy,” said Chloe Rapozo of Oahu. “That drives me crazy and I’d rather play it safe than sorry.”

Senator Ihara said he is aware that his proposal could cause problems.

“Many people will fall through the cracks because of a judgment,” Ihara said.

However, he told KHON that he is working on it.

“They can hold training sessions,” Ihara said. “Or, they have systems where you enter your date of birth once, and you have your card, and then you don’t have to ask anymore (because they have it in their system).”

Senator Ihara said he hopes the account will open the discussion for ID verification.

