Hawaii officers shot dead and houses on fire in Waikiki

Two police officers were killed and several houses were set on fire after a man who was evicted became violent on Sunday in the iconic Honolulu district of Waikiki.

A dramatic live video on Facebook shot by a local resident showed heavily armed agents swarming around several burning houses. Whirling smoke was visible for miles.

“I was walking my dogs and now we are under siege. This has never happened before, ”said the woman on video. “It’s pretty sad. Pray for us, please. Pray for us.”

Hawaii News Now reported that the suspect was about to be evicted and stabbed the owner. The cops who responded were then shot dead, reported the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

The source of the fire was unclear, although it was reported that the suspect had stored ammunition in the house. The flames spread from house to house and several cars were also in flames.

In a tweet, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell expressed condolences to the families of the officers.

“This is an unprecedented tragedy not only for the city and county of Honolulu, but for the entire state of Hawaii,” he said.

City Council member Kymberly Marcos Pine said in a statement, “My prayers and thoughts are with the families of the Honolulu police officers who were killed and all those who were injured during the Diamond Head incident today – my heart hurts everyone involved. “

