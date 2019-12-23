Hawaii Bowl, BYU vs. Hawaii: How to watch, stream or listen to the game

Loading...

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5)

Kick off: 6 p.m. MST

Event venue: Aloha Stadium, Honolulu

Surface: Artificial grass

TV / live broadcast: ESPN

Radio: KSL 1160AM / 102.7 FM

Serie: BYU wears 23-8

Weather: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 70s.

THE BETS

For hawaii … The Rainbow Warriors seek to record a season of 10 wins in their home field.

For BYU … The Cougars can finish the campaign with an 8-win season after a 2-4 start.

TRENDS

For hawaii … The Rainbow Warriors are ranked number 6 nationally in passes, averaging 325.9 yards per game.

For BYU … With a victory over Hawaii, Zach Wilson would become the second starting quarterback by BYU in program history to win consecutive bowl games.

THE CRISTAL BALL

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors should be excited to play at home, their ninth home game of the season. Can Hawaii capitalize on its home advantage?

BYU: Field Marshal Zach Wilson had his struggles against the state of San Diego. But now he is healthier and will face a defense that is not as good as the SDSU.

PLAYER TO SEE

Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald (13) looks down the field against Boise State during the second half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 31-10.

Steve Conner, AP

Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald: Junior quarterback competed 298 of 465 passes for 3,642 yards with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

KEY GAME

The BYU Red Zone offensive against Hawaii's defense: The Cougars accumulated more than 400 yards but scored only three points in the state of San Diego. The Hawai'i Red Zone scoring defense is ranked 87th nationally.

QUOTABLE

"I think they trust what they are doing on the offensive and can score points." Nick Rolovich is an excellent coach, they have excellent staff. Your players are playing really motivated soccer right now, playing really good team soccer. They are an offensive among the top 10 in the country. "

– BYU coach Kalani Sitake

NEXT

BYU is scheduled to open next season on September 5, 2020 in Utah.

BYU SCHEDULE

August 29 – Utah 30, BYU 12

September 7: BYU 29, Tennessee 26 (2 OT)

September 14 – BYU 30, USC 27 (OT)

September 21 – Washington 45, BYU 19

September 28 – Toledo 28, BYU 21

October 12 – South Florida 27, BYU 23

October 19 – BYU 28, Boise State 25

November 2: BYU 42, state of Utah 14

November 9 – BYU 31, Liberty 24

November 16: BYU 42, state of Idaho 10

November 23 – BYU 56, UMass 24

November 30 – State of San Diego 13, BYU 3

December 24: Hawaii Bowl (6 p.m., MST, ESPN)

Times MST