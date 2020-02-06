Hawaii, Barbados and 13 other places where Mark Wahlberg traveled to

Mark Walhberg is easily one of our favorite Hollywood hunks. The guy never fails to entertain us while he inspires us to get fitter, play a little more golf and travel the world.

The departed and Ted-star and his wife Rhea have been seen on holiday all over the planet. Of course, Mark has his favorite locations that he often visits, such as Barbados and Hawaii. But he can also be seen at some pretty remote and unique locations in the US and abroad. Mark usually reminds us why he is seen as a heartbreaker. Seriously, has he ever had a cheat day !?

Anyway, let’s go into this, shall we? Without further ado, here are Hawaii, Barbados and 13 other places that Mark Wahlberg has traveled to.

15 Come out of that incredible Abs in Honolulu, Hawaii to imitate what he loves most

After playing at the Sony Open golf tournament in Honolulu, Hawaii, Mark Wahlberg decided to faint his thirsty fans by taking a small dip in the tropical waters. Of course, swimming in Hawaii was just the icing on the cake that was his trip.

14 Okay … Mark can find another travel destination … He and his family are ALWAYS in Barbados

Mark Wahlberg always takes his family to Barbados. Okay, let’s repeat that … Mark Wahlberg ALWAYS brings his family to Barbados. He, his wife, Rhea and their children are there at least once a year. It is their favorite tropical destination.

13 Traveling all over England and stopping at a cafe or two … like you

According to Just Jared, Mark often has to go to London, England, to attend his film premieres or to print on the photos. But he also makes time to travel a little in the historic country. Here we see him eat at Bricklayers Arms in Hampstead. He gave the pub a rave review and called it the “best pub meal” he had.

12 A family trip to Capri, Italy, that excludes you and me

Capri, Italy is known as one of the most romantic travel destinations on earth. With his incredible cuisine, blue caves and breathtaking landscapes, his reputation makes sense. According to Just Jared, Mark brought his old wife Rhea there to her birthday in June 2017.

11 Playing golf in Pebble Beach, California and everywhere in the United States … Seriously, he never stops playing

To play at Pebble Beach in California, you must be a fairly good golfer. It is not only a challenging job, but also has a certain reputation to uphold. But Mark is just that good. According to Just Jared, he is also seen at Cypress Point Club in Monterey and at Hingham, which is part of the American Golf Club in Massachusetts in Boston.

10 A little dive at the Johnny Morris’ Wonders of the Nature Museum and the Aquarium in Missouri … and everyone saw him doing it

In September 2017, Mark had a pretty cool experience diving in a shipwreck tank for a large number of people. According to Just Jared, he did this for conservationists at the grand opening of Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri.

9 Mark joined an all-star cast in Chicago, Illinois … Even if they probably didn’t want to be there

The Transformers films have to fill Mark’s bank account very nicely. But we very much doubt that he really wants to do them. Nevertheless, he and acclaimed thespian Sir Anthony Hopkins were all smiling when they felt at the cast of Transformers: The Last Knight for the premiere in Illinois.

8 Celebrating his birthday in Paris, France … Although he doesn’t look happy

Although we know that Mark is a gentleman, he tends to be a grump. According to Just Jared, the actor walked the streets of Paris, France in June 2015, where he was greeted by some fans. However, he was not happy to see them and clearly wanted to be left alone. We don’t blame him but want him to get a little lighter.

7 Taking a small dip in Cape Cod, Massachusetts … Although the water was freezing cold

Yes, that water doesn’t look too hospitable, does it? Although these photos were taken in August, the water seemed to be on the cold side. But that didn’t stop Mark, according to Just Jared. He took off his shirt and straightened his torn body in that water in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

6 Filming a blockbuster with Nicola Peltz in Hong Kong, China

According to Just Jared, Mark had to spend quite some time in Hong Kong, China, to film Michael Bay’s Transformers: Age Of Extinction. Fortunately, he was accompanied by the beautiful Nicola Peltz, who is currently going out with Brooklyn Beckham. Jack Reynor and Bingbing Li were also on his side.

5 A small charity event in Toronto, Canada, where the children were excited or terrified

Let’s face it, Mark Wahlberg can be a bit intimidating. So we don’t know for sure how good he is with children. Yet he does his part to make their lives better. According to The Globe and Mail, Mark accepted Miracle Day in Toronto, Ontario at the CIBC. Mark loves Canada and the film crews they have. He filmed four films in Toronto and three in Vancouver, B.C.

4 Some time alone with his wife in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Mark threw the children away and in 2015 brought his wife Rhea Durham to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. According to Just Jared, the handsome couple enjoyed much-needed time alone. They read on the balcony of their luxury hotel, swam in the ocean and showed some PDAs for the very eager paparazzi.

3 Take a break from filming in Maui, Hawaii and get a farmer’s tan

According to Just Jared, Mark spent New Year’s Eve on the tropical Hawaiian island of Maui. He was there to film a movie, but managed to get the much needed R&R. Unfortunately, his film schedule on the island did not allow him to get a good color before he reached the beaches. Oh well, we wish we could look so good on our worst days.

2 Yes, there is a place called Wahlburgers in Atlanta, Georgia

Wahlburgers is a chain of restaurants owned by … well … you guessed it … all Wahlberg brothers. Here is Mark swinging drinks during the sneak event of their Wahlburgers in Atlanta, Georgia. According to Just Jared, Marky-Mark surprised his dedicated fans when he joined his older brother Paul at the event.

1 Mark worked out his crazy muscles in Studio City, California

As we know, Mark Wahlberg has a phenomenal form. He should actually be able to make all his action films. But even his comedies prove that he is a hunk. According to Just Jared, Mark often goes to Studio City, California to train. Here he changes his sweaty shirt for a clean one, so he can entertain us a little more … but comfortably.