Having trouble charging with the Smart Battery case for iPhone XS or XR? Apple opens replacement program for affected units

Apple today launched a replacement program for the iPhone XS smart battery case and the iPhone XR smart battery case. Apple reports that units sold from January 2019 to October 2019 may experience charging issues due to an error.

Affected devices can present issues such as intermittent charging when plugged into AC power, or the case simply doesn’t charge the iPhone at all. If you have one of these cases, you can now benefit from a free replacement.

This replacement program covers the vast majority of smart battery cases for iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The start date of the eligibility window is January 2019, i.e. the date on which the cases were put on sale for the first time.

Apple points out that there is no safety issue with the batteries, which means you don’t have to worry about the risk of fire if you haven’t replaced the unit. If there was a serious problem, Apple would have launched a product recall rather than a voluntary replacement program.

To obtain a replacement Smart Battery Case, contact an Apple Authorized Reseller or make an appointment at the Apple Store. See the support document for more information.

Apple says the units will be tested and checked for eligibility as part of the service, but it doesn’t say it will only replace the units that currently have faults. This means that if you currently have a functioning iPhone XS or iPhone XR smart battery case, you should always consider making an exchange appointment in case the problem occurs in the future.

The replacement program covers smart battery boxes purchased up to two years after purchase of the product.

