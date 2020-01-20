Having a “working wife” makes you better at work

Your best friend at work can be the key to your success

Updated: 12:47 am EST Jan 20, 2020

Contributor, MarieClaire.com

In addition to the shared eyes of colleagues, the alternation of cafes and the encouragement to buy ridiculously expensive lunches, friends at work are apparently one of the most crucial factors for success and happiness in your work . You and your “working wife” are for life, and it turns out that you might in fact be on something that boosts your career.

Improving everything from general health and well-being to day-to-day productivity and positivity, studies have shown that those of us who have strong friendships in the workplace will actually have better results generally.

A 2014 Gallup report showed that, if 70% of employees are disengaged from their work (this is a record level), job satisfaction is massively increased if great friendships are in place.

Those with a best friend in the workplace were seven times more likely to engage in tasks and projects correctly, encouraging them to reach their potential and showing themselves to be much better.

Apparently, it’s all due to the fact that we share a “common” mentality with a series of Evolv personnel intelligence company studies finding that friendships between team members can dramatically increase productivity.

“It’s as simple as that,” says Dr. Michael Houseman, director of analysis. “Employees referred by friends are less likely to resign and are more productive; employees who are trained in a generally” friendly “culture stay twice as long; and if you have friends at work, you are more likely to stay to this job. “

If you need extra encouragement to chat for an additional five minutes in the kitchen, Alexander Kjerulf, an author and international speaker on happiness at work, agrees.

“Socializing with your colleagues is essential for your career,” he says in a Forbes report.

“If you are unable to bond with your coworkers as human beings and build positive relationships, your career will suffer.” Socializing and getting to know them as people will help you communicate better, trust yourself and work better together.

“In addition, employees who have positive working relationships are happier at work (in fact, good working relationships are one of the most important sources of happiness at work) and we know that people who are happy at work are more productive, more creative and more efficient.

