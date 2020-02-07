Having a plant on your desk can reduce stress at work, a study says

By Kristen Rogers, CNN

(CNN) – Are you having a hard day’s work? Stressed out about appointments, bosses or meetings? According to researchers from Japan, staring at a plant can be helpful.

The researchers believed that many employees underestimated the plant-based break from work-related stress. They therefore conducted an experiment with workers in an electricity company in Japan and observed their changes in stress levels before and after the inclusion of plants.

The results recently published in the HortTechnology Journal showed that the number of employees with high scores in a fear measurement test slightly reduced their scores. Another 27% of the study employees showed a significant decrease in resting heart rate.

Many studies on the health effects of indoor plants have been carried out. However, most of the studies were conducted either in laboratories or in office-like environments and only involved passive interactions.

This study confirmed the stress-reducing effect when an employee deliberately looks into a facility for a few minutes and actively takes care of it in a real office environment when they feel tired.

The results suggest that the mental health of their employees would improve if employers actively encouraged employees to take three minutes of “nature breaks”, said Dr. Masahiro Toyoda, lead author of the study and professor at the University of Hyogo, where he specializes in horticultural therapy.

The study is the “newest of those that continue to suggest that plants are beneficial to humans,” said Dr. Charles Hall, Ellison Chair of International Floriculture at Texas A&M University.

“This is something we knew by nature, but it was suddenly quantified. And now we see the numbers behind the reasoning,” he said.

Alleviate fear with plants

To measure employees’ normal stress levels on days when they felt tired, the researchers used a meter called STAI (State-Trait Anxiety Inventory Index) and recorded their heart rate in the morning and evening.

First, there was a one-week control period without plants, where participants measured their pulse by hand when they felt tired, and then did a second reading after looking at their desktop for three minutes.

The participants were then told how to water and care for the plants, and each selected a favorite plant.

During the remaining two weeks of the study, workers initially measured their pulse under the same conditions. The second measurement, however, took place after three minutes, during which they deliberately looked at the system on their desk.

STAI levels decreased slightly after the intervention period, and the number of participants whose pulse rate decreased after a three-minute break also increased.

A decrease in the pulse rate shows a calming of the sympathetic nervous system, which is called the fight or flight reaction of the body.

Based on the positive feedback from around half of the participants, the authors stated that the affection for their own plant may have played a role in reducing stress.

The authors refer to theories and perspectives that have been highlighted in previous studies as the basis for the functioning of their experiment.

From the perspective of attention restoration theory – which states that people can better concentrate after a stay in nature or a look at nature – previous research found that the so-called “gentle fascination” is important for the recovery from stress , A desk system in the current study “offered the opportunity for a gentle fascination in the office environment,” said the authors.

Why a stress reduction system didn’t work for everyone

Plant maintenance did not take the stress out of all the study employees. Some workers saw their pulse rate or anxiety rise, and others saw no significant change.

In order to avoid the participants worrying when their plants wither or die, the authors have kept more plants ready for exchange. But, according to Hall, this may not be important for people who are regularly afraid.

“I think the fear among those in the study where their fear has increased was due to this particular phenomenon that they are suddenly responsible for caring for a plant and the plant is suddenly no longer well and they are afraid before that, “he said.

Some people could have gotten used to the plants and were no longer affected.

“There was some evidence that plants or plants naturally reduce human stress,” Toyoda said. “However, if we get used to the same scene and / or get bored, the stress recovery effect won’t last that long.”

The study was conducted with 63 employees, aged 24 to 60, who worked on desktop monitors over traditional 40-hour work weeks.

Increase your well-being with nature

The researchers cited a stressful rate of stress and mental disorders that workers in Japan suffered from as motivation to conduct their study.

“The adoption of green in the office environment is becoming more common as the need to improve mental health increases,” they said.

If you can’t have a plant on your desk, there are other ways to relieve stress during those long working days.

Hall suggests that looking out the window could have similar effects or take a short walk outside of your building.

Regular lingering in nature is always a good idea – according to a study from 2019, two hours a week are enough to improve your health and well-being.

“To get a good effect from a small plant to reduce stress, let’s enjoy the time we spend looking at the plant for 3 minutes without thinking or saying anything,” said Toyoda. “This state is similar to that of mindfulness that pays attention to the present moment.”

